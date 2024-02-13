Anker Prime Power Bank (20,000mAh) Use code "WSPERNGBJT" on Anker $90 $130 Save $40 This versatile power bank provides up to 200W of power and has a capacity of 20,000mAh, which can charge up your laptop, tablet, smartphone, and more. While it's normally priced at $129.99, it can now be had for much less, with a major discount that knocks it down to just $89.99 for a limited time. $90 at Amazon$90 at Anker

Even the best Android smartphones can sometimes use a little help when it comes to battery life. If you're always out and about, and find it challenging to charge up your devices, having a power bank can be a real lifesaver. Anker makes some of the best power banks on the market right now, and its Prime series delivers some impressive options with top-tier power levels, excellent capacities, and much, much more.

With that said, we've uncovered a fantastic deal on this Anker Prime 20,000mAh power bank that now comes in at 31% off, dropping the price down to $89.99 for a limited time. Not only is this discount sweet, but it's also the first time a discount like this has appeared, making it a rare occurrence, which means it's a great time to pick up a charging bank if you've been looking for one.

Why is this Anker Prime Bank worth your money?

The first thing that you're probably going to notice about this power bank, which makes it different from others, is that it has a beautiful screen. Anker's smart digital display provides real-time information about the battery like charging speeds, discharging percentages, battery capacity, and more. While it might seem like overkill, having all this information at a glance makes it easier to understand how you use power throughout the day. More importantly, it gives you an exact number of the battery capacity, making it easier to know just how much power you have left.

When it comes to connectivity, you're looking at two USB-C and one USB-A port, with a maximum power output of 200W. With that kind of power, you're going to be able to charge pretty much anything, with lightning-quick charging speeds that are great for topping up laptops, tablets, smartphones, accessories, and so much more. What makes this power bank even better is that it supports recharging at 100W, making it possible to charge the power bank to full in just 1 hour and 15 minutes, which is impressive.

Of course, with this kind of power and capacity, it's important to have some safety precautions in place for yourself and your devices. Thankfully, Anker's ActiveShield 2.0 technology checks the battery three million times a day, ensuring that if anything is wrong, it'll be detected swiftly. Of course, for better peace of mind, Anker also provides a 24-month warranty for this product. It can be hard to choose a power bank, especially when there are so many options, but if you're looking for the best, this Anker 20,000mAh power bank is going to be it.

Just be sure to get it while you can, because at this price, the deal won't last long. As stated before, this deal knocks 31% off, which is $40 off the retail price, dropping it down to $89.99. If you manage to pick up the power bank, be sure to pick up some new USB-C cables while you're at it to maximize the charge speeds of all your favorite devices.