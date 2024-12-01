Anker Prime Power Bank (20,000mAh) $78 $130 Save $52 You can't go wrong with a power bank, especially if you're someone who's constantly on the go. Right now, you can score one of our favorites well below its original retail price. During this Cyber Monday deal, you can grab the Anker Prime Power Bank for $78. That's a superb discount that knocks 40% off. $78 at Amazon $80 at Anker

Power, speed, reliability, and portability — these are the most crucial elements of a power bank. Of course, there are hundreds of different power banks out there, but if you can find one that has all these attributes and doesn't cost a whole lot, that's a good sign to pick one up.

Related Best power banks in 2024 Keep all your tech topped up on the go with these power banks

With that said, one of our favorite power banks of 2024 is now on sale, coming in well below its original retail price. With this Cyber Monday deal, you can save 40% off on this Anker Prime Power Bank as it drops to a record-low of just $78. This is the best deal we've seen, so get it while you can because this promotion won't be around forever.

What's great about the Anker Prime Power Bank?

Source: Anker

The first thing that strikes you about the Anker Prime Power Bank is that it looks quite sleek. Not to mention, it's also quite compact, and features tons of capacity, coming in at 20,000mAh. It also can provide up to 200W of power in total from its three USB ports.

It has two USB-C and one USB-A port. Of course, you can use all three if you need to charge multiple devices at once. You can even recharge the power bank at 100W, which means less downtime in between charges. What's great is that this power bank also features a display.

It can show you the charging status of the power bank, along with other connected devices. With the power you get from this power bank, you'll be free to charge pretty much any device out. It works great for smartphones, tablets, and even larger devices like laptops.

Anker also includes a variety of safety features in order to keep your devices safe while charging. Furthermore, Anker also supplies a 24-month warranty on the power bank just in case there is need for support.

As stated before, this power bank has it all. It offers excellent capacity and comes with great charging performance. It also offers some nice perks you won't find on other power banks, like its versatile display, and comes from a brand that's known to be fairly reliable.

So if you've been looking for a new power bank or wanted to grab your first one, we think this one from Anker is going to be a hit. Of course, get it during the Black Friday weekend to save some money in the process. We don't think you'll regret it.