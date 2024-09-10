Lowest price yet Anker Prime Charging Docking Station (14-in-1, Dual Display, 160W) $212 $250 Save $38 This is Anker's latest Prime docking station that delivers tons of ports and lots of power. And while it was just launched last month, we're now seeing the first discount on this device, which means it's going to be a good time to buy and save some money. $212 at Anker

Anker released its latest charging accessories last month, and to be quite honest, there were a lot of interesting products in the lineup, with fantastic new designs and lots of great features. Perhaps the one that stood out most though was the brand's 14-in-1 docking station. The new docking station not only offers a lot of different ports, but it also looks quite sleek as well, featuring a small display on the front that's capable of displaying the charging and data speeds of the devices that are connected.

Of course, something like this isn't cheap, and the original retail price of the docking station comes in at $250. With that said, we're finally seeing our first discount on the device from Amazon, with a small discount that knocks $37 off. This discount might not be the largest, but it does bring this device down to its lowest price to date since its inception. So if you've been thinking about upgrading or wanted to get something new, try out the Anker's Prime docking station that's now on sale for a limited time.

What's great about this Anker Prime 14-in-1 docking station?

Anker has been in the business for a long time. And as such, it's one of the easier brands to recommend when it comes to charging accessories. With its latest docking station, the sentiment is no different, with the Prime docking station featuring an impressive build quality that really makes it feel like a premium product.

On the front of the docking station, there's a 3.5mm audio jack, plus you also get a set of three ports on the left, and three ports on the right, with two USB-C and one USB-A port for each side. The left side ports are meant to be used for charging, while the right side ports are for optimized for data transfers.

What's great is that you also get a small screen above these ports that can show you how power and data is flowing to your connected devices. You get a total of 160W, which is more than enough to keep all your products juiced up from laptops, smartphones, tablets, and more.

On the rear, there are even more ports, with Ethernet, two HDMI, and three USB-A connections. There's also a single USB-C port too, where you can connect to your laptop or other compatible product, in order to keep things organized on your desk and free of clutter. And with ActiveShield 2.0, you'll get proper protection for all your connected devices with 24-hour monitoring.

And if all of that wasn't enough, Anker is throwing in a two-year warranty for the product just in case something does happen to go wrong during the first couple of years that you're using it. With that said, you won't find a better deal on this product, so be sure to get this deal while you still can because it won't last long.