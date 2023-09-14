Source: Anker Anker PowerCore Slim 10K Power Bank Don't forget to clip the on-page coupon! $12 $22 Save $10 With portable power banks practically a necessity at this point, finding one at a price this good is a must-buy. Anker's PowerCore Slim 10K offers plenty of juice for multiple charges on phones and tablets, and enough to get a laptop to a decent state. At just $12, you're hurting yourself by not buying it. Just be sure to clip the on page coupon for the full discount! $12 at Amazon

If you haven't picked up a good portable charger yet, it's probably because some of the better options can be a bit pricey. With prices usually running around $60 or more for a decent model, it's understandable if you've hit the brakes on buying one until a good deal comes around. A deal just dropped, however, that'll have you hitting the gas for the buy button with how cheap this excellent little power bank is right now. Amazon is not only taking 18% off the standard $22 price tag of the Anker PowerCore Slim 10K portable charger, they're also offering an additional 40% off coupon that can be used to drop the price down to just $12.

Why the Anker PowerCore Slim 10K portable charger is worth your money

The Anker PowerCore Slim 10K may be a simple charger, but considering how cheap it is right now, that's not a bad thing. It's a single USB-C port charger that offers a larger 10,000mAh power capacity to boost phones, tablets, and even laptops — and it can do it with fast charging capabilities. Featuring PowerIQ high-speed charging and Voltage Boost technology, it can output up to 12W of current if you've got a compatible USB-C charging cable and device. It also features a slower trickle charging mode for low power device such as wireless earbuds.

Its 10,000mAh capacity makes it ideal, however, as a backup charger for phones. Offering in most cases at least two and a half to three full charges for phones like the Galaxy S23 or Pixel 7, it holds enough juice to keep your handheld going for a few days without having to hit a wall charger. It will work with larger devices such as tablets or laptops, but you'll only get one charge or a partial boost to the device if it features a larger battery pack. Most tablets and laptops feature 8,000mAh and higher battery packs, so keep that in mind if you plan to use this as a charger for yours. It also comes with Anker's suite of charging protection technology, including overcharge and short circuit prevention, temperature monitoring, and more, meaning your device is as safe as can be during recharge.

While A single USB-C may seem limited (quite frankly it is), the one thing to keep in mind with this offer is that for $12, you can't be the value this charger offers. It's an excellent single device backup charger, and while you won't be keeping all of your devices at 100% with it, phones and earbuds are golden. Even if you have multiple devices, if you don't have a portable charger this is a must-buy offer. With how cheap it is, just buy more than one through different orders and you'll still get the discount!