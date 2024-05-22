Anker PowerCore III 10K Wireless $30 $50 Save $20 This Anker powerbank gives you the freedom to charge wired or wireless, bringing the ultimate convenience when you need to charge on the go. Right now, it can be had for its lowest price ever, coming in at 40% off for a limited time. $30 at Walmart

If you're looking to charge while on the go, there's no better solution than a power bank. While they used to be pretty limited in function, now, you're able to get power banks that can charge most devices, including laptops, that also come with sweet charging technologies that not only make charging faster, but also more convenient.

Anker's PowerCore III 10K power bank is a relatively slender device that not only packs a 10,000mAh battery, but it can also charge devices wirelessly. Best of all, this device is now finally seeing a discount, dropping the price by 40%, driving it down to its lowest price we've seen to date. So if you've been looking for power bank, this one might be up your alley.

What's great about Anker's PowerCore III 10K power bank?

This power bank is a great option if you want to charge your devices both wired and wirelessly. As mentioned before, it comes with a large 10,000mAh battery pack that's good for charging up most devices like smartphones, tablets, and accessories.

While it does have USB-C and USB-A ports, it also has a Qi-certified wireless charging pad built-in, providing up to 10W of power. If you're going to charge wired, you're going to be able to get up to 18W. What's convenient about this design is that you can always keep it plugged in and charging your devices.

And when you need to take it with you, then you'll be able to grab it and go, as it'll already be fully charged. As far as what you get with this device, you'll get a power bank, a USB-C to USB-C cable, and a travel pouch. When it comes to coverage, you can expect a long 18-month warranty from Anker, offering its support if anything should go wrong.

For the most part, you really can't go wrong with this model if you're looking for a power bank that can be charged wired and wirelessly. So get it while it's still on sale because this price won't last long. And if you're looking to also pick up some cables, be sure to grab these Anker 60W cables, as they are also available for a fantastic price.