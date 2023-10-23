Source: Anker Anker 533 PowerCore 30W 10,000mAh Power Bank $35 $50 Save $15 Anker's PowerCore 30W 10,000mAh power bank offers a convenient and safe way to keep your devices going throughout the day. With two USB-C ports, a single USB-A port, larger capacity power bank, and Power IQ 3.0 / PD 30W fast charging support make it a great choice for keeping phones, tablets, and even laptops, charged and ready to rock. At $35, it's one of the best choices money can buy. $35 at Amazon

Even with the latest devices featuring larger battery packs and being more power efficient, there's going to be instances where you're low on juice and need a recharge. Gaming, streaming, and other tasks can eat up battery like no tomorrow, and you won't always have an AC outlet nearby to plug into for a quick boost. Which is why having a power bank on hand is more important than ever, offering a safe and convenient way to keep your devices running throughout the day.

Not all portable chargers and power banks are created equal, however, and some offer nifty features like fast charging support and multiple ports to connect different devices at once. Take the Anker 533 PowerCore 30W 10,000mAh power bank, a reliable high-capacity portable charger that not only has both these features and then some, it's on sale at its best price in some time, offering a sizable 30% off it's standard $50 price tag.

Why the Anker 533 PowerCore 30W 10,000mAh power bank is worth your money

There are literally hundreds of power banks and portable chargers available nowadays, and while some can be dirt cheap to come by, they don't all offer the same safety and charging features that better options do. The Anker 533 not only provides fast charging support and advanced safety features to protect your devices, it does so at an already more affordable price than alternatives on the market.

With a larger 10,000mAh power storage capacity, up to 30W fast charging support, and three charging ports (2x USB-C and 1x USB-A), the Anker 533 offers the perfet balance between value and versatility. It'll store enough juice to charge multiple devices simultaneously, in some cases up to 100% depending on the battery capacity, and compatible devices can take advantage of Power IQ 3.0 and PD fast charging protocols. It also helps that it has a few advanced safety features to safely recharge your tech while you use it, including ActiveShield 2.0 to actively monitor temperature and power output for optimal charging speeds and overload protection.

A convenient little LCD display tracks battery status and usage on the fly, too, giving you a quick idea of how much power you've got remaining on the bank before it needs a recharge itself. It may be a small addition, but its a feature you usually find on power banks double the price and is extremely convenient for keeping tabs on your portable charger.

Anker's 533 PowerCore 30W 10,000mAh power bank is already a great value to begin with, sitting at a sweet spot in terms of price. The larger capacity is a godsend, and the fast charging support means compatible devices can be back up and running quickly. At $15 off, it's a must-buy for those who travel often and need backup power at the ready wherever they go.