Anker 347 Portable Power Bank $80 $100 Save $20 Anker's 347 PowerCore 40,000mAh 30W power bank offers a a massive storage capacity, with enough juice to charge most phones multiple times before needing a refill itself. The standard $100 MSRP is pricey to say the least, but there's still time to snag it at its Prime Day discounted price of $80. $80 at Amazon

While Amazon Prime Day may be officially over and in the books, some deals have been extended to give shoppers a chance to save if they missed out the past two days. If a portable charger is something you were hoping to grab during the sale, one of the best Prime Day power bank deals is still up for grabs, and it's more than worth a look. Anker's 347 40,000mAh 30W power bank is one of the largest power banks you'll find on sale still, making it perfect if you've got multiple devices in need of a quick charge on the go. It's also one of the best values you'll find, since you can still get it for a solid 20% off right now.

Why the Anker 347 Portable Power Bank is worth your money

If you've got multiple devices you need to keep going, the Anker 347 is one of the best power banks you can grab. It's got a large 40,000mAh power capacity, which offers plenty of juice to charge most devices multiple times, including laptops, tablets, and phones. If you're sporting a Galaxy S23, for example, you'll be able to pull almost ten full charges from this power bank, and most laptops and tablets will be able to get at least four or five depending on the battery size.

Even better, the Anker 347 features four ports to charge multiple devices at a single time. Two USB-C and two USB-A ports are available, and all can be used at the same time to charge up to four devices at once. Depending on the charging standards of each device, you could get up to 30W of power pull for the USB-C ports, while the USB-A ports will probably see anywhere from 15W to 25W depending on the device connected. While that's not the fastest charging speed you'll get from a power bank, it's quick enough to get most smartphones to 50% or so in about 45 minutes to an hour, and laptops or tablets to the same charge level in about two hours.

It also features a Trickle Charging Mode, which optimizes power output for low power devices such as earbuds, Bluetooth speakers, and smartwatches. This, combined with built-in safety features that monitor temperature levels and provide overcharge protection, ensure that all of your devices charge safely and efficiently when connected.

At the standard $100 price tag, it's more expensive than comparable power bank options out there by quite a bit, but Anker offers some of the safest and most reliable power banks you can get. Thankfully, the Prime Day discount is still in effect and saves 20% off that price. For $80, Anker's 347 power bank is a must-buy if you're in need of an efficient way to keep all of your devices running throughout the day.