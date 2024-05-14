Anker Power Bank USB C Charger Block $27 $40 Save $13 A charger that can also be your power bank when on the go. This device is compact and ready for travel. Best of all, it's now down to its lowest price yet. $27 at Amazon

If you're looking for a compact charging block that also doubles as a power bank, then this Anker is going to be right up your alley. Not only do you get excellent charging speeds, but it also packs enough battery power to top up most phones. If all of that wasn't enough, it also comes with a built-in cable, making this an ultra-compact charger that's perfect for most scenarios.

While it normally comes priced at $39.99, Amazon is offering a sizable discount that drops the price down to just $29.99. Although we've seen this price in the past, the retailer is offering an additional discount that takes it down to just $27, making this the cheapest price we've seen for this model ever. So act quick and clip the digital coupon to score close to 33% off this charger while you can because this deal won't last long.

Compact, powerful and at the right price

Now, there are a few things to really love about this charger. It offers 30W of power, which is enough to keep your smaller devices like smartphones and other accessories charged. But since you’re getting 30W, this charger is also great for charging up tablets and even some compatible laptops too.

The next highlight feature is that it doubles as a power bank. While you won't get outrageous capacity here, the 5000mAh is more than enough to top up most smartphones to full. In addition, this charger also comes with a built-in USC-C charging cable.

If that wasn’t enough, the charger also has an additional charging port that can be used for other devices. in addition to all of the above, you’re going to get a fantastic 18-month warranty, just in case you have any issues. Overall, this is an excellent charger and power bank which is great for home, office or even travel.

While the limited time discount isn’t steep, it’s enough to just get it down to its lowest price ever, which now sees a total discount that comes in at $13 or around 33% off, making it an absolute steal. Just as a heads up, make sure to clip the digital coupon to claim the additional savings before you go to check out.

If you're more interested in a regular charger without a power bank, we have some great recommendations for those as well.