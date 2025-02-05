Anker 25K Power Bank $90 $100 Save $10 A fantastic power bank that packs tons of capacity and excellent charging speeds. It also has a display and now comes priced at $90 for a limited time. $90 at Amazon

A power bank can be a lifesaver, especially if you don't have easy access to an outlet. With that said, there are an abundance of options when it comes to this accessory, but we think this one from Anker is going to be an excellent choice. Not only does it provide everything you need, but it also does so for a great price. For a limited time, you can score this Anker 25K power bank for just $90. This is the lowest price we've seen on this model, so grab this deal while you can.

What's great about the Anker 25K power bank?

We've seen Anker release a lot of great power banks over the years. But this model has to be one of its very best, offering a wealth of great features at a fantastic price. When it comes to charging ports, you get two built-in USB-C cables, one USB-C, and one USB-A port. As far as charging power, you'll get a maximum of 100W, which comes from each of the USB-C connections.

The USB-A port is no slouch either, providing a maximum of 33W. For the most part, you can charge pretty much anything you want with this power bank, like laptops, tablets, smartphones, and more. In addition, you can also use all the ports and cables to charge multiple devices at one time. Furthermore, you also get a nice display that can show the charging status of the power bank and all connected devices.

The power bank also supports recharging up to 100W, which means less downtime, requiring just under two hours to completely charge. This power bank is also safe for travel, so you can bring it with you on a plane to keep all your devices topped up, even on long flights. Best of all, you get a long 18-month warranty from Anker, just in case you need support at any time. Overall, not a bad package, and a great price at just $90.