Anker 10K Power Bank $13 $26 Save $13 This Anker 10K Power Bank features a built-in lanyard cap that allows you to attach a USB-C cable, so you'll never be without one. It also has a digital display so you can quickly view the battery's status, and is less than an inch thick. $13 at Amazon

It can be hard to choose a power bank with so many great options out there, but Anker has a pretty robust lineup, and this 10K power bank is a solid choice, especially now thanks to a major discount that drops the price by 50%.

Related Best power banks in 2025 Keep all your tech topped up on the go with these power banks

If you're quick, you can pick up this power bank for the unbeatable price during Amazon's Big Spring Sale, as it drops to just $13. This is the best price we've seen for this power bank, making it an absolute must-have if you've been in the market for one.

What's great about this Anker 10K power bank?

Source: Anker

When it comes to the hardware, you'll notice that this power bank has a bit of a unique design thanks to its built-in charging cable. Not only can you use this cable to charge, but you can also use the cable as a lanyard loop, making it easier to hold or attach to other objects.

You also get impressive charging speeds as well, with support for up to 30W, along with an excellent battery capacity at 10,000mAh. For the most part, you should be able to charge pretty much anything you own, like smartphones, tablets, and laptops. The best part is that this power bank also recharges at up to 30W, which means less downtime between charges.

There's also a second USB-C port, making it possible to charge multiple devices at once. And there's even a small display that will show you the percentage left in the power bank, making it easier to manage your charging behavior. On top of all of these features, Anker throws in an 18-month warranty on the power bank just in case you need some support.

Overall, you really can't go wrong here with this product. It packs a lot of great features and doesn't cost a lot either, at just $13. Get it now for this price while you can because it won't be around for long.