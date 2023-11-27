Anker Portable Outlet Extender $19 $30 Save $11 This portable outlet extender from Anker is as versatile as a Swiss army knife. Considering how compact it is and the ports it offers, it is made for people who own and carry a lot of gadgets while traveling. And at its current price, it wouldn’t make any sense to skip this deal. $19 at Amazon

Anker makes some of the best chargers for your phone that look tiny but packs a punch. We have no reservations about recommending Anker products, be it the company’s power adapters or outlet extenders. These extenders make it easy to hook multiple devices at once, especially when traveling. One of Anker’s newest portable outlet extenders is at its best price ever for Cyber Monday, saving you a full 37% for a final price of just $19 — now that’s a deal you can’t miss.

Why Anker Portable Outlet Extender is an unmissable deal

Many of us have found ourselves frustrated when there aren’t enough power outlets in hotel rooms to charge all our devices simultaneously. The Anker Portable Outlet Extender addresses this hassle with its compact, foldable design. You can fold the plug’s prongs to make fitting inside your suitcase or backpack easier. In its folded state, the extender is so compact that it can fit the palm of your hand.

Sure, it isn’t any trouble traveling with, but that doesn’t mean you can’t use it at home. In fact, it will make for a perfect fit for your kitchen, where you can run multiple small appliances in one go. Even your work desk could use this outlet extender thanks to all the ports it comes with.

On the front, you will find two full-size AC outlets for connecting larger devices, say your gaming laptop, and three USB ports. The two standard USB-A ports can output 12W each, while the third USB-C port can deliver up to 30W of power, which is about what most smartphones support (iPhones, Pixels, and Samsung phones are all covered) and is even enough for a MacBook Air.

You can use a combination of all five of these outlets without worrying about the connected devices, considering there is a reliable safety system in place to protect your devices. The Anker Portable Outlet Extender is currently available at such an affordable price that you can get a bunch of these and place them all around your home. But today is the last day to grab these offers, so you will have to hurry up before the sale ends.

And if you’re looking for more similarly excellent Cyber Monday deals on stuff under $25, you can check out our recommendations and stock up on some small gadgets.