Plastics are a hell of a problem in our modern world. From microparticles polluting our water to bisphenol A to its origin in petroleum production, it's certainly had a turn in its "wonder material" reputation back in the 1950's. As industry begins considering alternatives, manufacturer Anker is out today with a new line of USB-C cables that trade away the plastic outer sheath for one made partly of plants.

To be clear, this isn't a complete reprisal of plastic from Anker's new cables: 40% of the material mix for the new outer sheathing will include corn and sugarcane fibers (likely cellulose). Furthermore, the inner sheaths that protect the individual wires going from pin in to pin out are presumably still made of plastic as well. And if you're wondering about the insulation material between those wires, it's most likely a petroleum-based rubber polymer. The connector covers are also all-plastic as well. Still, these new cables mark a step forward towards reducing the potential impact of our e-consumption. If you're concerned about durability, the company says its new cables are good for 20,000 bends.

Save 10% on Anker's bio-based USB-C cables through September 19

$15 for 3ft. Type-C$18 for 6ft. Type-C$17 for 3ft. Lightning$20 for 6ft. Lightning

The 541 USB-C to Lightning cable and 543 Type-C to Type-C cable come in 3- and 6-foot lengths and the pastel hues of black, white, blue, and green. The Lightning cable is capable of delivering 30W to devices while the Type-C cable can go up to 100W. Inventory is available to buy right now direct from Anker as well as Amazon shortly. The 3-foot Type-C cable is $17 while the 6-foot version is $20. The Lightning versions are $2 more for each length. Customers can also take advantage of an on-site coupon code for 10% off their purchases through September 19.

Anker says to expect more eco-friendly products — including more bio-based cables — in the near future. Who knows? They may just land on our list of best USB-C cables.