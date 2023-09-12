Source: Amazon Anker Outlet Extender $16 $25 Save $9 Multiply your power outlets at home with this outlet extender equipped with six AC outlets, one USB-C port, and one USB-A port, allowing you to charge eight devices simultaneously. It also supports Power Delivery and packs multiple protective features to keep your gadgets safe. $16 at Amazon

With the average person in the 21st century juggling a cornucopia of electronic devices, it's probably not a reach to say that the number of power outlets in your home is disproportionate to the number of gadgets you own. The outlets in your room alone are likely not enough to juice up your smartphone, laptop, tablet, wireless earbuds, smartwatch, and whatever else you may have. The average house in the US has 20.2 connected devices, so if you have roommates or live with your family, you may be familiar with the great outlet war that happens when you all run out of juice at once.

You can put an end to those charging woes by picking up a power strip that can accommodate multiple devices, and with this ongoing Amazon deal, you can score an Anker 8-in-1 outlet extender for just $16. It even has fast charging capabilities and surge protection to boot. We all know that Anker consistently makes some of the best PPS chargers, portable power banks, and phone chargers, so this deal is already worth snagging for the name alone.

Why you need the Anker Outlet Extender

The Anker Outlet Extender is designed to help you power more devices simultaneously. It comes with six AC outlets, one USB-C port, and one USB-A port, allowing you to connect up to eight electronic devices — or even appliances — at the same time.

The built-in 20W USB-C port supports Power Delivery, which means that it can refuel compatible devices twice or even thrice as fast. Anker claims that it can charge an iPhone 12 three times faster, and the same result can likely be achieved by Android phones like the Google Pixel 7. You also don't have to worry about any of the devices you connect, with the extender having a 7-point safety system to deliver superior protection, including over-voltage protection, short-circuit protection, and fire resistance.

If you're planning on making it a fixture in a room, a mounting screw is included so you can bind it into the screw hole used to hold on your outlet's faceplate, keeping it stable even when multiple adapters are connected. A stabilizing rod is available, too, which you can plug into the bottom outlet (again, provided that your home has the standard ones).

It also goes without saying that since Anker manufactures it, you can expect efficiency and durability. Streamline your charging setup and grab the Anker Outlet Extender for just $16 on Amazon while you can.