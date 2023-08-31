Summary Anker has announced a range of new products, including powerbanks and charging stations.

Anker makes some of our favorite phone chargers, thanks to their support for technology like Samsung's 45W Super Fast Charging and QuickCharge devices. At IFA 2023, Anker announced a slate of new products, including new powerbanks, charging stations, and the first Qi2-compatible MagSafe-style charging products.

Anker MagGo Wireless Charger Pad The Anker MagGo Wireless Charger Pad is the smallest variant of Anker's new Qi2 wireless charging devices. This means it can charge a single MagSafe-compatible device wireless at 15W.

Anker's Nano products are perfect companions for traveling; these compact chargers can fit in your pocket. Anker has expanded the range with some adorable power banks that are even more compact. The 22.5W version plugs directly into the bottom of your phone without the need for cables, while the 30W model offers a more traditional power bank aesthetic, albeit with a built-in USB-C cable that folds neatly away and a digital display that shows charging information. There's also a thin charging station that's smaller than an unfolded Galaxy Fold 5 and nearly as thin.

Anker's new MagGo products are designed for Apple's MagSafe devices, but this doesn't mean Android users can't use them. Android users can purchase a variety of MagSafe rings and adapter cases that bring their phones in line with the iPhone's charging capabilities. While we've had Android-compatible MagSafe accessories for a while, these are the first charging accessories that offer an identical experience to Apple's MagSafe products.

Anker's new range of MagGo charging accessories might not seem groundbreaking at first, but the aforementioned Qi2 technology is a huge deal. This wireless charging standard was announced at CES 2023 and brings Android devices in line with Apple's MagSafe technology by offering better power efficiency, charging speeds, and power efficiency. Anker's new MagCo accessories make full use of this technology; all can charge up to 15W. These new products include a 10,000mAh and 6,000mAh power bank, an 8-in-1 charging station, and three different 3-in-1 charging stations.

Anker's new range of charging products is particularly exciting for those frustrated with Android's lack of decent MagSafe accessories in recent years. All of Anker's new Nano products are available to purchase now, and the MagGo accessories will be available in late 2023.