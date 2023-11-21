Source: Amazon Anker Nano Power Bank (Type-C) $35 $50 Save $15 Anker's USB-C Nano Power Bank carries up to 10,000 mAh of charge underneath while also ensuring all your devices charge at up to 30W. The provided USB-C cable is one of its key highlights, capped off by this 30% Black Friday discount. $35 at Amazon

Although it's not officially Black Friday until November 24, the shopping season is well underway, with plenty of unmissable deals on some of our favorite products, including phones and tablets. Not to be left out, there are a ton of handy accessories also on sale during the holiday weekend, such as charging accessories.

We've come to love Anker's accessories over the years, which range from handy portable chargers to powerful fast charging adapters with all the latest tech bundled in. The manufacturer is now offering its 10,000 mAh portable battery pack for only $35, down from the original sticker price of $50.

Why you should get the Anker 10,000 mAh Nano Power Bank this Black Friday

The utility of a portable battery pack is unquestionable. Not only do they let you stay away from a wall charger for prolonged intervals, but they can also let you juice up multiple devices at the same time. But Anker's 10,000 mAh Nano Power Bank goes a step further and even comes with a USB-C cable of its own.

This cable can also be folded to form a strap, making it suitable to be clipped onto your backpack or luggage. We're not sure about the strap/cable's strength, though if you're looking for something stronger, we recommend the recently launched Anker 20,000 mAh A1647 portable battery pack.

One of our favorite features here is the ability to charge at 30W in both directions, meaning you can recharge other devices at 30W in addition to the power bank itself. This would require a power adapter that supports this speed, however, but it's a cool feature to have nonetheless. It comes with a USB-C port onboard plus a standard USB-A port, letting you recharge some older devices that still use it.

The power bank should be good enough to fully recharge a power-packed flagship like the Galaxy S23 Ultra at least two times, while Google Pixel 8 Pro owners should also be able to eke out about the same level of refill. This goes without saying for most Anker power banks, but this model, in particular, is fairly lightweight, making it suitable to be carried around with you all day. Interested buyers can currently pick up the Anker Nano Power Bank in colors like Black and Shell White, with the Ice Lake Blue version currently listed as out of stock.

Given the features onboard, this 30% price reduction on the Anker Nano Power Bank is well worth your consideration. Stocks may be limited this shopping season, though, so make sure you hurry.