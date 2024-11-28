Anker Nano Power Bank $16 $30 Save $14 This compact power bank delivers up to 22.5W of power and has a capacity of 5,000mAh. Best of all, built-in USB-C, which means you don't need to bring a cable with you to charge while on the go. Right now, it's down to its lowest price for Black Friday at just $16. $16 at Amazon

This compact power bank is the one you need if you're looking to pack light when on the go. Not only does it feature a capacity of 5,000mAh, but it also has a built-in USB port. So you don't need to bring a USB-C cable with you as this power bank can directly plug into your phone, tablet, other accessories that need charging.

What makes this power bank so great is that you can now get a deep discount from Amazon that takes 47% off during Black Friday. This is the lowest price we've seen for this power bank, so if you've been looking for a power bank that's compact, powerful, and cheap — now's going to be a great time to shop.

What's great about the Anker Nano Power Bank?

What you see is pretty much get here. With the Nano Power Bank being one of the most compact options in Anker's lineup. Despite its small size, it still offers plenty of power, with a capacity that comes in at 5,000mAh and charging power that can go as high as 22.5W.

This is great if you need something that can charge phones, tablets, and even accessories while on the go. But what really sets this apart from other power banks is the built-in USB-C port. While you'd normally have to pack a cable with you, this power bank allows you to just plug in your device and charge.

Of course, if you want, you can always charge your device using a cable as well, since there's a USB-C port on the side. This same USB port can be used to recharge the power bank as well. Overall, this is a great little accessory to grab and is perfect for everyday use or just to keep around in case of an emergency.