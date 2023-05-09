Anker Nano II 100W $52 $80 Save $28 The Anker Nano II 100W USB-C charger is the perfect charging accessory for your desk, home, or travel. It has two USB-C ports, one type-A port, 100W of max power output, and it supports most major fast-charging standards. Grabbing one at this price seems like a no-brainer. $52 at Amazon

When choosing the best phone charger to fit your needs, there are a few things you should consider: does it have multiple ports in the event you want to charge multiple devices at the same time, does it support fast charging of those devices, and of course, cost. The Anker Nano II 100W charger actually ticks all of these boxes. It has 3 USB ports, it supports most major fast-charging standards, and right now it's on sale for just $52.

Why you should buy the Anker Nano II 100W charger

I've said it before, and I'll say it again, there are few things easier to recommend than an Anker charging accessory. The company has built its reputation on producing affordable, reliable products in a space that wasn't always known for these things. The Nano II is particularly impressive, as it's portable, powerful, and extremely versatile. The charger has 2 USB-C ports, a single USB-A port, and 100W (max) of power. It also has PowerIQ 3.0 tech, which works with QC, PD, and PPS fast-charging standards.

The Nano II utilizes GaN technology, which enables the reduced size — 34% smaller than the old 96W MacBook brick — and higher power output. You can charge up to 3 devices simultaneously, and the charger will divvy up its 100W safely and evenly. For example, it can allocate 45W to a (smaller) laptop, 30W to a phone, and 18W to a second phone or an accessory. It also includes Anker's MultiProtect feature, which is an 11-point safety suite of advanced protection systems. It sounds like marketing hype, but the goal is to prevent overheating, and other hazards, which is always a good thing.

If you're still on the fence, it might help to know that the Nano II comes with an 18-month worry-free warranty, and it has a 4.7-star Amazon customer rating on more than 1,200 reviews. This is a great charger at a sale price that matches its all-time low. Go ahead and grab one (or more); you won't be disappointed.