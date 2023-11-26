Anker Nano II 100W $41 $75 Save $34 The Anker Nano II 100W is smaller than it has any right to, and it's all you need to keep your laptop, phone, and smartwatch charged. At 45% off for Cyber Monday, it's an even better bargain than ever. $41 at Amazon

You probably already have a USB-C charger or two at home from back in the day when they were still bundled with your phone. It's likely fine, but it's not great. It may only be fast enough to charge small gadgets and only one at a time, forcing you to take multiple chargers to juice up all of your devices. This could change this Cyber Monday thanks to a great deal on Anker's universal Nano II 100W brick, which has enough ports and power to charge all the devices on you and in your backpack. At $41, it's 45% off its usual $75 list price.

Why you need this one charger to rule them all

Carrying multiple chargers for multiple devices is cumbersome, as described above. The Anker Nano II 100W aims to replace all of them in one package smaller than comparable 100W chargers. That's achieved thanks to Anker's reliance on GaN materials, which can work with higher voltages and allow more electrical flow through them than conventional solutions. The charger includes two USB-C ports and a USB-A port to ensure broad compatibility with your existing cables.

Anker's charger works with a variety of charging standards. It intelligently determines which is right for whatever you plug into it. The Nano II 100W allows you to charge power-hungry USB-C laptops as much as tablets and phones. You can also use it for your earbuds or your smartwatch. For all of these, remember that the brick comes without a cable, so you need to use either those that came in the box or buy some Anker cables, which are also on sale this Cyber Monday.

The charger additionally includes overheating protection, an anti-static design, and foldable prongs, making it even more destined to become part of your everyday carry.

The one thing you have to pay attention to is how much power each port provides. In single mode, both USB-C ports can go up to 100W, but when you charge two devices simultaneously, the upper port (marked with a laptop symbol) will provide more power than the lower one (marked with a phone). The USB-A port is limited to a maximum of 22.5W, which can be lowered to 18W when paired with the top USB-C port. Basically, always plug in the biggest and most power-hungry device to the top port, and you're reaching the most appropriate speeds for all connected devices.

The Anker Nano II 100W promises to get rid of the chaos that chargers represent, and at $41 this Cyber Monday, it's an even better buy than it usually is.