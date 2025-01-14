Your changes have been saved Anker Nano 3 30W GaN Charger $13 $23 Save $10 A fantastic charger that's compact with plenty of power. Right now, you can score a fantastic discount that knocks 43% off, dropping it down to its lowest price yet. $13 at Amazon

Space is limited when you travel, which means you're going to have to make some tough decisions when packing your bags for short or even long getaways. One thing that you will need for sure is a charger, and if you're packing lots of devices, there's a pretty good chance you're going to want something compact yet powerful.

We think this Anker Nano charger is going to be up your alley, offering 30W of power and coming in with a super compact size. While it does only have one USB-C port, we think that's plenty if you're not looking to charge devices for an entire group of people. With that said, what really makes this charger attractive right now is that it's on sale, with a sweet discount that knocks 43% off its MSRP, bringing it down to a record low of just $13.

What's great about the Anker Nano Charger?

The big draw here is going to be size, power, and price. As stated before, this charger is really small, but packs lots of power, coming in at 30W. That means you'll be able to easily charge up your phone, tablet, and even some laptops as well. Since it's using GaN technology, the charger won't heat up either.

As mentioned before, it does only have one USB-C port, but this should be enough if you're looking to charge some personal devices. And since this is made by Anker, you can trust that that charger is going to work great in all environments, and it'll even have safety features to keep your devices safe.

Just make sure to grab a USB-C cable while you're at it because this adapter doesn't come with one. While the one you already have may work great, you might want to make sure that it supports up to 30W in order to get the maximum charging speed. If you don't have any, you can pick up some great cables for cheap.