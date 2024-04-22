Anker 511 Charger (Nano 3, 30W) $14 $23 Save $9 A super-compact charger that packs plenty of power at 30W. You can easily charge your smartphone, tablet, and other accessories in a flash. Best of all, this charger comes priced at 39% off for a limited time. $14 at Amazon

Anker is known for its fantastic charger accessories, and the Anker 511 is just a fantastic option thanks to its compact size and impressive charging abilities. You get 30W of power from the device, which means you're going to easily be able to charge smartphones and any accompanying accessories.

Furthermore, with 30W, you're also going to be able to charge most tablets, and even some laptops too. With that said, this charger is now being discounted down to its lowest price to date, coming in with a hefty 39% off for a limited time. So if you've been thinking about buying a new charger, grab this one while you can.

What's great about Anker's 511 charger?

Source: Anker

While you might have some hesitations about such a compact charger, Anker has taken steps to ensure that you're going to get the best charging experience possible. Not only does the Anker 511 charge fast, but it also charges safely, with the brand's ActiveShield 2.0 technology monitoring heat and other vitals of the product.

In addition, Anker also backs this product with a long 24-month warranty, so if you run into any problems, the company will be there for support. Of course, what makes this charger even better right now is that you can score a fantastic discount that knocks it down by 39%, dropping it to its lowest price to date.

So if you've been thinking about upgrading your charging gear, now's going to be the perfect time to shop. Or if you're looking for something that can charge devices on the go, check out some of our power bank recommendations.