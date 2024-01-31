Anker 5K Magnetic Wireless Portable Charger $35 $70 Save $35 Packing both strong magnets and a built-in kickstand, this wireless battery pack is the perfect travel and on-the-go companion for your phone. Get it while you can at this excellent 50% discount. $35 at Amazon

The only thing easier to recommend than an Anker charging product, is an Anker charging product on sale. The company has built a serious reputation for producing quality power banks and charging stations at affordable prices, and discounts just add more icing to the cake. Such is the case with the Anker 622 MagGo portable wireless charger. It's the perfect on-the-go battery pack thanks to its thin design, embedded magnets, and built-in kickstand, and right now you can pick one up for just $35.

Why you should buy the Anker 622 MagGo portable charger

You should buy the Anker 622 because today's deal knocks the price down to an all-time low. So not only are you getting 50% off retail ($70), but according to pricing history, $35 is the lowest the price on the 622 has ever been. And if the discount isn't enough to sway you, maybe the reviews will. At the time of publishing, this product had a 4.5-star Amazon score, on nearly 5,000 reviews, with a "B" FakeSpot review grade. That means that the majority of these positive reviews are authentic.

It's not hard to see why so many people like the 622. It's small enough that it doesn't add a lot of bulk to the back of your phone, or block the rear camera, and it has strong magnets for attaching to your MagSafe iPhone or Android phone with MagSafe adapter. It also has a 5000mAh capacity, which is a bit small these days, but it's enough to give your phone's battery a 75%+ boost while on the go. That's perfect for pushing your handset to survive a long weekend, and again, this thing is about portability, not power. Finally, there is the built-in kickstand, which folds out when you want to prop your phone up for games or streaming content, and then tucks neatly back in when you're done.

If you're still not convinced, it's worth adding that Anker includes a massive 24-month warranty on the 622, meaning if it stops working at any time in the next two years, you're covered. So to recap we have this Anker power bank, which is available in a bunch of cool colors, that has built-in magnets and a kickstand, is protected by a 2-year warranty, and is currently 50% off. Yeah, it doesn't get much better than this. Grab the Anker 622 MagGo portable charger while you can, at this price.