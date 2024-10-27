Anker has cemented itself as one of the most established and trusted brands for mobile power and charging accessories. Not one to rest on its laurels, the company announced a litany of new products at the beginning of September 2024, with one key commonality: Qi2 wireless charging standard support. While Anker already sells an assortment of Qi2-capable devices, this new run of MagGo 2.0-branded offerings delivers cleaner, consistent aesthetics and, in some cases, greater portability.

Of the trio of charging stands in Anker's MagGo 2.0 series, the Anker MagGo Wireless Charger (Stand) is the most minimalist and modest. But does Anker's approach to this Qi2 charging stand earn it a place in our rundown of the best phone chargers?

Anker MagGo Wireless Charger Stand 8 / 10 Anker's MagGo Wireless Charger Stand is an attractive, minimalist offering, boasting support for the latest Qi2 wireless charging standard. While compatibility with devices outside the latest iPhones remains limited, the stand will only grow to support more devices as they embrace the Qi2 standard. Pros Supports the latest Qi2 wireless charging standard

Clean, elegant design

Rotating, tilting MagSafe-compatible head Cons Finish attracts fingerprints

Rotating head lacks torque for landscape viewing on some devices

PD-compatible charger sold separately $36 at Amazon $36 at Anker

Price, availability, and specs

Announced on September 5, 2024, Anker's MagGo 2.0 range — including the MagGo Wireless Charger (Stand) — went on sale the same day. The stand costs $36, making it the most affordable within the MagGo 2.0 range, with the MagGo Wireless Charger (2-in-1, Stand) and Anker MagGo Wireless Charger (2-in-1, Dock Stand) both costing $50.

All three stands are available in Aurora White or Black Stone; the white model featured in this review.

Specifications Brand Anker Output Up to 15W Input 9V⎓2.5A Color Aurora White, Black Stone Weight 252 grams Dimension 88 × 88 × 153mm Expand

What's good about the Anker MagGo Wireless Charger Stand?

Elegant, intuitive, and adjustable