Smashing deal at 44% off Anker MagGo Charging Station 8-in-1 $56 $100 Save $44 The Anker 8-in-1 Charging Station offers a 15W magnetic wireless charging pad, three AC ports, and two USB-C and USB-A ports. As long as you don't want to charge multiple devices wirelessly, this charging station should handle your entire complement of devices. At 67W, it can easily manage larger devices like laptops. $56 at Amazon

This charging station is the only one you'll need if you're looking to replace a charger at your home or office. Not only is it extremely compact, but it also packs tons of ports and has an excellent design that's meant to keep your space free of cable clutter. In addition, it also has a magnetic charging pad that's great for supported devices.

While the Anker MagGo Charging Station is normally priced at $100, it can now be had for far less in this impressive deal. You can score 44% off this device, which brings it down to its lowest price yet. So if you've been meaning to seriously upgrade your charging situation, then this Anker MagGo is going to be for you.

What's great about the Anker MagGo Charging Station?

We talked about some major key points above, so let's get into the fine details that really set this charger apart from others. Now, we've seen chargers that offer wireless charging, but this one is a little special because it offers 15W fast charging for devices thanks to its Qi2 certification. In addition to the magnetic wireless charging pad, this device also has lots of physical ports too.

And while the design may look really simple, these ports are all conveniently located on the rear, providing a seamless way to plug in, without making it look overly cluttered. The rear of the device has three AC outlets, 2 USB-C and 2 USB-A ports. So, in total, you're going to have eight different ways to plug in and charge your device. What's great is that the USB-C ports support up to 67W of charging, which means, even larger devices like laptops will be compatible.

And if you happen to have something that can't be charged over USB, then you can always make use of the AC outlets on the Anker MagGo Charging Station. If all of that wasn't enough, Anker also provides a 24-month warranty for this device. Furthermore, it also includes a $200,000 connected equipment warranty as well. With all of the above, you really can't ask for much more.

Naturally, the newly discounted price makes this charging station even more alluring, so if you've been meaning to upgrade, get this deal while you can. You really won't find a better and more reliable charger at this price.