Anker has established itself as a trusted brand for all things charging, so it's only fitting that it's one of the first to lead the charge (pun intended) on the new Qi2 standard. This major update provides up to 15W wireless charging and a magnetic power profile à la Apple's MagSafe, ensuring the charger and phone coils are perfectly aligned. That last point is key, as it means Qi2 chargers offer faster, more efficient charging speeds for compatible smartphones, wireless earbuds, smartwatches, and more. And yes, it also means Android phones with Qi2 support will get the same treatment — even though they're currently fairly scarce.

With Qi2, a new age for wireless chargers begins, and the Anker MagGo 6,600mAh Power Bank showcases how handy they can be. With a portable design compact enough to slip into a bag, a form factor that doubles as a wireless charging stand, and reliable magnetic charging with its Qi2 support, this power bank will future-proof your device's charging capabilities.

That said, unless you have a MagSafe-ready iPhone, a magnetic phone case, or an Android that supports Qi2, this Anker MagGo won't be too useful. It offers one USB-C output for 20W wired charging, but you'll lose the main purpose of the power bank if that's all that's used. Plus, unlike most of the best power banks , its battery capacity is well below 10,000mAh. Still, it's not without its perks, especially if you're done with wired life and want to charge your smartphone while you do, well, just about anything.

Price and availability

The Anker MagGo 6,600mAh Power Bank is priced at $70, which isn't exactly cheap. As a comparison, the Zendure SuperMini Portable Charger is set at $30, comes with a 10,000mAh capacity, and offers 20W charging. It doesn't have wireless charging, though, or the cable-free versatility that Qi2 brings to the table. The Anker MagGo is more suited for MagSafe or Qi2-compatible phones beyond just charging, as its foldable stand gives it some extra brownie points to justify its pricing.

The Anker MagGo Power Bank comes in Shell White and Black Stone and is available at Amazon and Anker.

Specifications Brand Anker Battery Capacity 6,500mAh Ports 1 x USB-C Weight 263g Dimensions 4.29 x 2.46 x 0.98 inches Battery Technology Qi2 Standard Maximum Charge 15W Multicharge? Yes Expand

What's good about the Anker MagGo 6,600mAh Power Bank?

Begone, cables

Close

Being able to charge your phone without the need for cables is one thing, but being able to continue using it in multiple ways while it's still being charged adds another layer of convenience. That's exactly what the Anker MagGo 6,600mAh Power Bank strives for, and for the most part, it nails it.

This is mostly due to its Qi2 support. Having magnets to keep a smartphone perfectly in place doesn't just deliver an optimized charge; it also provides a strong grip. This allows the Anker MagGo to stay stuck to a smartphone, stopping accidental nudges from knocking a phone out of place and keeping it from charging. No more getting a slow charge just because the phone is slightly off target. Anker's power bank will consistently wirelessly charge a MagSafe-compatible smartphone efficiently.

Using a phone normally as it charges while I go about my day is a genuine perk, which means the Anker MagGo 6,600mAh Power Bank is doing its job.

With this in mind, Anker decided to get creative. While the MagGo Power Bank can be slapped on the back of a phone to be held and used as normal while charging, it also transforms into a stand by raising the power bank's charging base. It's a simple yet effective feature, as it can then be placed on a surface and used as a second screen, for work calls, or as a way to interact with the phone without needing to hold it. Again, you can do all this while charging, and it can be adjusted from 30 to 65 degrees to find the perfect angle.

Thanks to its secure, circular magnetic grip, a smartphone can be placed in a landscape position, making it a fine way to watch shows on any surface (like a desk or airplane seat table) or to act as a clock on a bedside table. Using a phone normally as it charges while I go about my day is a genuine perk, which means the Anker MagGo 6,600mAh Power Bank is doing its job. It may only have 15W charging power, which is considerably slow compared to the OnePlus 12's 50W wireless charger, but it's the standard that works for now.

While its 6,600mAh battery capacity doesn't sound like much, I was still able to charge a Qi2-compatible smartphone from 10% to 100% in just over an hour with a tiny bit of battery left over in the power bank. For many, a single charge throughout a busy workday is enough to keep their phone alive until they get home, so it's essentially a second full charge for some phones (more on this later).

It's a solid offering if you only need to power up a single device. Still, it's important to note that Anker states this power bank offers an estimated 4,000mAh to power devices when fully charged due to a "30% to 45% energy loss in the battery cells and conversion circuitry." Still, it can give a device the battery boost it needs.

What's bad about the Anker MagGo 6,600mAh Power Bank

