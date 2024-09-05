Key Takeaways Anker unveiled a new set of Qi2 MagGo 2.0 accessories and wireless chargers.

The Qi2 standard offers 15W wireless charging, the same rate as Apple's MagSafe standard

Most Android users can use Anker's MagGo 2.0 products with a MagSafe adapter.

There are very few brands that optimize power and epitomize excellence like Anker does. We’re massive fans of the power-solution company here at Android Police, and on our list of the best phone chargers in 2024, very few products hold a candle to the Anker 45W 313 charging brick. Of course, Anker is not without its problems, though; it recalled a power bank, speaker, and speakerphone back in June because of potential fire hazards. Regardless, Anker typically hits the ball out of the park when it comes to power banks and the like, and it just released a series of new MagSafe accessories for iPhones and Apple accessories.

Anker today unveiled a set of five separate products all centered around the Qi2 wireless charging standard and MagGo 2.0. Perhaps the most mainline of these products is the MagGo Power Bank (10K, Slim). The power bank, as you may have figured, holds 10,000mAh of battery life and attaches to the back of your iPhone or magnetic Android case, charging it at 15W wirelessly. What’s most notable is that, when compared to the 2023 model (which’s typically priced at $90 before coupons), it’s 25% thinner (0.58 inches compared to 0.78 inches). Other products include the MagGo Wireless Charging Station, Wireless Charger (Stand), Power Bank (10K, 35W, For Apple Watch), and Magnetic Case with Stand. If only that case wasn’t just for iPhones.

Qi2 has debuted on Android

(Source: Anker)

The Qi2 standard provides up to 15W of charging power, the same wattage as Apple’s MagSafe charging. While it has historically been used specifically for iPhones, Apple Watches, Apple AirPods and the like, it will soon work alongside certain Android smartphones. While we thought there was a chance that the Google Pixel 9 would be the first Android phone to support the magnetic charging standard, it was actually the HMD Skyline that was released over the summer. Lots of Android smartphones support 15W wireless charging, but a lot is left to be desired without the internal magnets that really make the Qi2 and MagSafe systems as simple and convenient as they are.

When more Android smartphones are released with integrated Qi2 support, the world of magnetic, wireless charging isn’t the only use case we’ll get access to. Photographers, videographers, gamers and more types of smartphone users will get to play around with those pesky magnets. For anyone who doesn’t own the HMD Skyline, you can still use Qi2 and MagSafe chargers and accessories with Android devices that support the standard, but you’ll need a MagSafe adapter or case to take full advantage of it. Last year’s Anker MagGo products are still extremely worth your money, and with this new line’s release, expect the 2023 models to go down in price.