There are seemingly a million different manufacturers of wireless earbuds at this point; just about every brand offers a set or two, and Anker is one of those brands with its Soundcore line. Thankfully, Anker is one of the better manufacturers out there, where its earbuds are favorably reviewed. So the current Prime Day sale on its Liberty Air 2 Pro earbuds is definitely worth a look if you're in the market for an affordable pair of in-ear headphones that offer active noise-canceling, personalized EQ, and wireless charging.

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro — $10 off for Prime Day

$60 at Amazon

Prime Day might not be the aptest name since the event runs for multiple days, but this means you get a second day of sales, so AP is here to report on the standouts, like the current discount running for the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro earbuds. They are currently available at their lowest price yet, at $60, which is a steal for what you get, considering these headphones offer active noise-canceling. The IPX4 rating is good for typical exercise, resistant to sweat, and perfect for jogging or running.

The Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro offers Bluetooth 5 support, and the buds' batteries should last for 7 hours on a single charge, which can be stretched to 26 hours using the case to recharge the buds during their downtime. You get six separate microphones built in, so the buds can handle calls with aplomb. Plus, the case supports wireless charging, so you can go cable free if you already own a wireless charger.

So if you've been itching to pick up a new set of great wireless earbuds but have been waiting for a worthwhile sale on a product that has a proven history, the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro earbuds are easily worth a look at $60, so make sure you don't miss out, as Prime Day is coming to a close.