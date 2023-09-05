The Anker 737 GaNPrime is a device that can charge 26 minutes faster with PowerIQ 4.0 power distribution and has ActiveShield 2.0 that offers surge protection. For just $60, you can power up Android and Apple devices. Anker 737 GaNPrime charger $60 $89 Save $29 The Anker 737 GaNPrime is a device that, all else being equal, can top things up 26 minutes faster than a comparable charging brick thanks to PowerIQ 4.0 power distribution. For just $60 thanks to today's deal, you can power up to three Android and Apple devices at the same time, and ActiveShield 2.0 technology will ensure that they're all protected from power surges. $60 at Amazon

We all have multiple devices, from smartphones to laptops to handheld gaming consoles, that will need charging at some point. If you have a favorite pair of headphones or maybe even a gaming controller, it’s likely you’re juggling which device you’ll charge at any moment. Fortunately, there’s a solution to this problem: a multi-device charger. Today, you can effectively triple your charging capabilities by grabbing this Anker 737 GaNPrime charger for 33% off its original price.

Why the Anker 737 GaNPrime charger is worth buying

There are several chargers you can buy, including other Anker models, but grabbing this Anker 737 GaNPrime is great for people looking for a fast-charging power source that won’t break the bank.

The Anker 737 GaNPrime charger can support three devices at a time. This can be a number of devices, including a MacBook Pro, a Dell XPS, Nintendo Switch, and basically any Android phone or tablet. With its PowerIQ 4.0 tech, you can expect the various hardware you plug in to charge up to 26 minutes faster, as this nifty little brick will re-prioritize power distribution to connected devices on the fly.

This charger also has ActiveShield 2.0, which monitors the temperature of any device and protects it from any sudden surges. And if you have multiple devices you’re trying to charge, surge protection is necessary to make sure everything is protected every time you charge them. Do you need a fast charger for all your devices? If so, grab this Anker 737 GaNPrime for $29 off while you can.