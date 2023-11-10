Source: Amazon Anker 615 GaNPrime Power Strip $35 $70 Save $35 Anker's 615 power strip hooks you up with five ports, combining convenience and power at an awesome price. Snag it on Amazon while it's at its all-time low, perfect for those watching their wallets. $35 at Amazon

If you didn't catch Anker's sweet deals during October's Prime Day on Amazon, don't fret. Right now, the tech accessory maker is slashing prices on some of its best chargers, like the 615 USB-C Power Strip. Amazon is rolling out an awesome deal on this charging station just a couple of weeks before Black Friday, hitting the lowest price we've ever seen.

If you're a Prime member, you can grab the Anker GaNPrime 65W charging station on Amazon for just $35, cutting the regular $70 price in half—just don't forget to clip the on-page coupon for the best deal. This 50% off discount makes it a steal, especially if you're all about snagging a convenient and powerful charger without breaking the bank.

Why should you buy the Anker GaNPrime 65W charging station right now?

This tiny power strip can charge all your devices at once, and it's super fast. The five-in-one power strip boasts two AC plugs, two USB-C ports, and one USB-A port, letting you juice up a range of devices like phones, tablets, and laptops simultaneously. Beyond the convenience, this charging station prioritizes your device's safety. With ActiveShield 2.0 defense, it intelligently monitors temperature, and the GaNPrime technology ensures a secure and efficient power strip.

Both color options are discounted on Amazon, but the black one gets a heftier markdown. So, if you're eyeing the white version, be ready to throw in a few extra bucks. This 65W charging station is perfect for travel and work, bringing a whole new level of power to the game.

And don't forget the cherry on top—your purchase comes with a hefty $200,000 warranty for your connected devices, so you can be sure that your devices are protected while they charge.