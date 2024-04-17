Anker Prime 67-watt GaN Wall Charger $45 $66 Save $21 The 67W Anker Prime USB-C charger makes an excellent option for home or travel use. It features two USB-C ports that support most fast-charging standards, a USB-A port, and folding prongs for easier storage and travel. It's worth every dollar of its $45 sale price. $45 at Amazon

Anker's charging accessories are perhaps the easiest products to recommend in the tech space. They are known for being reliable and affordable, they get great reviews from both experts and customers, and they are typically backed by lengthy warranties. The 67W Anker Prime USB-C Charger is a great example of this. It's powerful enough to fast-charge your favorite devices, it has 3 USB ports that can be used simultaneously, and it has foldable prongs for easy storage. It also comes with a 2-year warranty, and right now you can pick one up on sale for just $45.

Why you should buy the Anker Prime 67W GaN Wall Charger

Source: Anker

As aforementioned, the Anker Prime charger has three USB ports. The two USB-C ports max out at 67W (technically 65W) and are capable of handling bigger devices like a tablet or laptop. They also support all the major fast charging standards, including PPS, meaning whether you have an iPhone or a Samsung device, the Prime can charge it quickly and efficiently. Throw in the USB-A port, and you have extreme flexibility. In fact, Anker says that the adapter is capable of charging over 1,000 different devices. To put it another way, this may be the only charger you ever need.

You can, of course, use two or all three ports at the same time, to charge multiple gadgets simultaneously. This, combined with the above-noted flexibility and foldable plugs make this the ultimate travel companion. So, instead of packing two or three massive adapters, you can just grab this one charger that fits in the palm of your hand. You also get Anker's ActiveShield 2.0 tech, which checks the Prime's temperature more than 3 million times per day to protect against overheating and allow for safe and efficient charging.

It's worth adding that this product has a 4.8-star Amazon rating, on more than 1500 reviews, but you really shouldn't need any more convincing. This is a great deal for a useful product that is backed by one of the best warranties in the business. Grab the Anker Prime 67W USB-C charger at a 32% discount while you can.