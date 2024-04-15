Anker 615 GaNPrime Power Strip $36 $60 Save $24 Whether you need a travel-friendly power strip or you want to clear up the cord clutter on your desk at home, Anker's 5-in-1 charging station is a great option with today's discount. Just be sure to use ANKER9125A at checkout. $36 at Amazon

Sometimes you can tell you're going to love an accessory before you ever hold it in your hand. The Anker 615 GaNPrime Power Strip is a good example of such a product. Just looking at its design—a smooth, rounded, almost egg-shaped device that can fit in the palm of your hand—its capabilities, and its price suggest that this is something you are going to be happy you bought. The ultra-portable 615 can charge and power all of your gear, and right now it's on sale for just $36.

Why you should buy the Anker 615 GaNPrime Power Strip

The 615 makes an excellent option for anyone who wants to consolidate their travel accessories. It's also great for home use, if you have a minimal office setup, and you don't want to deal with a larger power strip and a bunch of extra cables. And if neither of these apply to you, at this price, it's honestly worth getting one just to toss into a go bag or junk drawer to have around in case you ever need it. It has both USB-C and USB-A ports to support all of your devices and accessories, and its two AC outlets mean you can charge other items too, like a toothbrush or an electric razor.

The two USB-C ports utilize Anker's Power IQ technology and offer up to 65W of max power output, which is enough to fast-charge most of your smartphones and tablets. That's also enough power to support multiple gadgets at once, as well as larger items such as laptops. The single USB-A port tops out at 12W, but it's really just there for support, and the AC outlets can handle up to 1250W at 125/10A. A built-in 3-ft extension cord gives you plenty of slack to reach nearby wall sockets, and the ActiveShield tech intelligently monitors the temperature to prevent overheating and overcharging.

It's worth adding here that the 615 is backed by a 2-year warranty from Anker, one of the top brands in the portable charging space, and it includes a connected device warranty of up to $200,000. If you're still not convinced at this point, well, I just don't know what to tell you. For those that are, be sure to grab the Anker 615 GaN Power Strip while you can at this 40% discount. Just be sure to use ANKER9125A at checkout.