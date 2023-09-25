Source: Anker Anker 733 Power Bank $70 $100 Save $30 The Anker 733 Power Bank is a fantastic hybrid charging device to keep in your accessory arsenal. It may look like an ordinary 65W USB-C wall charger, but it also doubles as a 10000mAh portable battery pack. It features a sleek design, a 2-year warranty, and right now it's $30 off for Amazon Prime members. $70 at Amazon

Traveling with multiple devices can be somewhat of a pain these days. It means you're packing at least one charger for your phone, probably a second for your tablet or laptop, and a power bank for topping up while on the move. But what if I told you that you could replace all of these accessories with a single charger? Meet the Anker 733 Power Bank. It's a 2-in-1 hybrid charger that features both a 65W wall adapter and a 10K power bank, and right now it's 30% off for Amazon Prime members.

Why you should buy the Anker 733 Power Bank right now

You should buy this Anker Power Bank right now because it's useful, it's an Anker product, and it's being discounted $30. Even if you don't travel much, the 733 is a great accessory to keep around the house, or in your laptop bag. It's just one of those devices that could really come in handy in a pinch, as it can charge everything from your phone to your laptop. It being an Anker means you get a solid reliability track record, with an impressive 2-year warranty, and the fact that it's on sale adds a cherry on top.

The 733 Power Bank features one USB-C in/out port, one USB-C out port, and one USB-A port. The wall adapter prongs fold in when you want to use it in power bank mode, and the built-in 10000mAh battery can fully recharge your phone up to two times. The 733 also houses Anker's PowerIQ 4.0 tech, which supports PD (Power Delivery) and other major fast-charging platforms, as well as ActiveShield 2.0, which ensures safe and efficient charging, and protects against things like overcharging and overheating.

Again this deal is only available for Amazon Prime members, so those that aren't subscribed will either need to sign up for a free trial or purchase a 1-month membership for $15 (you'd still be saving $15) to qualify for it. It's also worth noting that the above price is only currently available for the tan colorway, though other colors are on sale. If you can get past these few hurdles, we recommend that you jump on this discount while you can. You're getting a handy product from a solid brand, at a great price.