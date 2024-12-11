Your changes have been saved Follow Followed Follow with Notifications Follow Unfollow Anker Power Bank USB C Charger Block $20 $40 Save $20 A charger that doubles as a power bank. Right now, you can score this device for just $20, which is 50% off its initial retail price. $20 at Amazon

When it comes time to upgrade your charging accessories, you're left with the daunting task of digging through everything that's out there and finding out what might work for you. We say forget all of that and just go with this Anker charger that doubles as a power bank.

Not only are you getting two devices for one price, but you're also getting it at an absolute steal with this recent deal that knocks 50% off, dropping it down to just $20 for a limited time. So get it while you can because this deal won't be around for long.

What's great about this Anker charger?

The thing that stands out most at the moment is going to be its price. But that's not all that makes this charger worthwhile, and it also has some great features that make it a must-have. First, it's compact, which makes it great to carry around if you need to power things on the go.

It also delivers up to 30W of power, which is great if you're looking to charge larger devices like tablets and some laptops. Of course, it can also charge smartphones and accessories as well. It has a USB-C port, and also a built-in USB-C cable for added convenience.

The charger can also keep your devices powered when there is no plug around, with its 5,000mAh battery providing enough juice to keep most phones powered throughout the day. It even has a digital display that will allow you to check the status of the battery at a glance.

This really is the charger / power bank that can do most of what you need to. And with this great discount, you can now grab it for just $20 from Amazon if you're quick. Be sure to click the coupon to save an additional $5 off the discounted price.