Anker Prime Charger (250W, 6 Ports, GaNPrime) $110 $170 Save $60

When it comes to sleek desktop charging accessories, Anker's Prime Charger stands out at the top of the list. This isn’t your typical boring, black box USB charging hub. It’s designed like a vintage alarm clock radio, with a modern twist, and loaded with power and features, including a built-in LCD and a smart control dial. With 250W of maximum power and six ports, it’s not for everyone. But if you manage a lot of devices that need regular charging, this unique and powerful solution is currently at its all-time low price.

What we like about the Anker Prime 250W desktop charger

We took issue with a few things about the Anker Prime in our review, such as the high price tag and some of its more over-the-top features, but there is still a lot here to like. The main thing is obviously the power—250W. You don't get all of that from a single port, though. That's the max total output across all six ports. The single-port max is 140W, and that's restricted to the first USB-C port on the charger, but it's still enough to fast-charge a MacBook Pro or Steam Deck. The other three USB-C ports are capped at 100W, which, again, is still plenty fast for most of your devices, and there are two USB-A ports for legacy gadgets and accessories.

Now for the features. The front-mounted LCD displays real-time charging status for each port. Power distribution is managed by Anker's 'AI' tech, but there's also a manual mode where you can divvy it up yourself using the rounded control knob on the side of the unit. It’s a handy solution that lets you quickly increase or decrease the output for each port. If that’s not high-tech enough, you can connect the Prime to Wi-Fi and use Anker's mobile app to remotely monitor and manage everything. Another thoughtful touch is the display doubling as a digital clock and calendar, which makes it the perfect desktop companion.

We're obviously big fans of Anker at AP and recommend their products across multiple buyer's guides, including the best phone chargers. They are affordable, reliable, and protected by long warranties (the Prime is covered for 24 months). Funny enough, today's Prime deal is exclusive to Prime customers, so if you're not already a member, you'll want to opt into the free 30-day trial or pay $15 for a 1-month subscription. It will pay for itself immediately, as the discount on the Anker desktop charger will save you $60. Be sure to take advantage of the savings while you still can!