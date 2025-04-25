Anker desktop charger $30 $40 Save $10 A compact and versatile USB charger that features six USB ports and up to 112W of power. Grab it now for just $30 while you still can. $30 at Amazon

It's important to pick the right charger that's going to meet your needs. And with so many different devices requiring power via USB, it makes sense to grab a charging station that can handle more than just one product. If you've been shopping around without much success, we recommend this Anker desktop charger that features 112W of total charging, and it also comes with six USB ports total. The best part is that it is now being discounted to just $30.

What's great about the Anker desktop charger?

Source: Anker

It's simple, compact, and affordable. Despite this, it also offers plenty of charging power as well, along with a variety of ports to keep most users satisfied. You get three USB-A and three USB-C, and up to 112W of power total. For the best charging speeds, you're going to want to stick to just one port at a time, which will result in 30W of power.

This is enough for most products out there, and you will be able to charge smartphones, accessories, tablets, and even compatible laptops. The best part is that this charger keeps everything tidy, with just a single cable going into the rear, and the rest of the output in the front. Anker also includes a cable organizer so you can keep all the cables running out of the device in order.

You get an 18-month warranty as well, just in case you need support for the device later on down the road. Overall, not a bad product if you need a 6-port charger for an affordable price. Grab it now from Amazon for just $30 while you can.