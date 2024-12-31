Your changes have been saved Anker Charging Station $36 $60 Save $24 If you're looking to upgrade your chargers, this is the one you want to get. Not only does it have plenty of USB ports, but it also comes with AC outlets as well. Right now, you can grab this charging station for 40% off. $36 at Amazon

There's no shortage of great chargers on the market, but if you're looking for one that can really handle anything you throw at it, this one from Anker is going to be it. Not only does it offer plenty of power and an abundance of USB ports, it also comes packed with AC outlets as well. Best of all, it's not all that expensive thanks to a recent discount that knocks 40% off its retail price of $60, bringing it down to a record low of just $36 for a limited time.

What's great about the Anker Charging Station?

Source: Anker

This charging station is the complete package. As mentioned before, not only does it come with two USB-A ports and four USB-C ports, but there's also support for up to 100W, which means you can charge pretty much any laptop, tablet, or smartphone that's out right now.

And if these USB ports aren't enough or if your device doesn't run on USB power, then you can just plug into one of the three AC outlets that's on board. This makes this charging station incredibly versatile, being able to handle a wide range of devices without even breaking a sweat.

Not only is it convenient, but it also has the ability to really reduce the clutter when it comes to charging your devices. Anker also has a wide variety of safety features embedded in its charging station in order to keep you and your devices safe.

Perhaps most important is that this device comes with an 18-month warranty, just in case there are any issues. Anker takes things one step further and also offers a $200,000 connected equipment warranty as well. Overall, you really can't go wrong here if you're looking for a new charger and want something powerful and reliable.

And just in case you were wondering, the charging station is available in two colors from Amazon. Just be sure to get it at this price while you can because it is the lowest price we've seen on this device to date. Or if you want to check out some alternative options, here are some other great charger options we'd recommend.