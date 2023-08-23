Source: Amazon Anker USB-C Charging Cables $10 $18 Save $8 These new USB-C to USB-C Anker charging cables are built with bulletproof fiber cores and a durable nylon exterior to deliver a hard-wearing product that's sure to last you several years. Compatible with all kinds of devices — including phones, tablets, and laptops — these cables provide 60W of high-speed charging. Originally $18 for two cables, Amazon has cut the price down to just $10 for two 6-foot cables. $10 at Amazon

Technology is speeding up modern day life now more than ever, and it’s not going to slow down anytime soon. When you’re on the go and heavily reliant on your smartphone, smartwatch, or earbuds to get you through the day, the worst thing is losing juice. Rather than scrambling around for someone else’s charger in the middle of the day, it’s time to invest in your own stock of equipment (we've got great recommendations for wireless chargers for those who like to stay wire-free).

This isn’t too hard to do, and thankfully, a sale on Anker charging cables at Amazon right now makes it even easier to be technologically self-reliant. Whether you’re noticing some wear and tear on your existing charging cables or you want some backup cables in case you misplace the ones you already have, this deal is worth checking out.

You can opt for two 3.3-foot charging cables for $11 or two 6-foot charging cables for just $10. It depends on whether you prefer or need longer cables versus shorter ones. Either way, you’re saving money and getting reliable, sturdy cables from a trusted brand.

Why buy the Anker USB-C charging cables now?

Amazon hasn’t placed an expiration date on this sale yet, so we’re not sure how long you can get these discounted charging cables. It’s better to act fast than regret it later. What’s certain is that these cables will last a long time and are compatible with any USB-C device.

Anker consistently offers top-quality products for all devices, especially in the areas of fast and portable charging. These cables — though simple in stature — are no exception to that rule. Both versions deliver 60W of high-speed charging when paired with compatible 60W wall outlets. When paired with a 25W wall charger, these cables can bring a Samsung Galaxy S20 to half charge in half an hour.

They're built with a durable nylon exterior and a bulletproof (yes, bulletproof) fiber core that can withstand 12,000 bends. Foregoing scientific calculations, that will last you a long, long time. Each cable also has an easy hook and loop tie that will keep it nice and tidy when you toss it into your backpack or purse.

In addition to fast charging, you'll get fast file transfer speeds with these cables. Whether you're looking to transfer your entire movie collection or photo library, the job will be done in just seconds with 480Mbps transfer speeds.