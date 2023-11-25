Since its founding by entrepreneurial former Google engineer Steven Yang, Anker's developed quite the name for itself when it comes to dependable USB chargers, hubs, and cables. It offers a wide range of models, equipped with some of the latest Power Delivery protocols and able to charge a variety of smartphones, laptops, and other devices at high speed. And they're not just capable; they're also widely respected for quality internals that won't damage your electronics. While they're usually good values at list price, their impressive Black Friday discounts make Anker accessories the perfect charging solution right now.

Anker Prime 67W GaN Wall Charger

Anker Prime 67-watt GaN Wall Charger A tiny powerhouse $38 $60 Save $22 This versatile wall wart delivers a total of 67 watts over three ports, with either Type-C output able to reach that peak. Its small size and light weight make it perfect for keeping even many full-size laptops charged on the go. $38 at Amazon $38 at Anker

For a while now, Anker's chargers have used ultra-efficient gallium nitride (GaN) transistors to achieve lower overhead, better heat management, and significantly smaller size than traditional silicon chargers. The end result is tiny pieces of equipment like this one that, despite their stature, can charge many full-size laptops at full speed. On the mobile side of things, it does a great job at integrating technologies like PPS and USB-PD to charge devices from various manufacturers at full speeds, including Samsung, Apple, and Honor, to name a few.

This Anker Prime charger sits in the middle of the pack as far as capacity goes, which keeps it as small and light as possible. It's also noteworthy in that it doesn't heavily restrict either Type-C port, with both able to provide almost the entire 67 watts. If you want a compact but mighty power source that won't hurt your electronics and remains a far cry from an old-school power brick, now's the perfect time to pick this one up.

Anker Prime Power Bank 200W

Anker Prime Power Bank (20,000mAh) The big boy $90 $130 Save $40 Sporting a slightly unconventional shape and an attractive optional gold finish, this high-end Anker power bank looks every bit as good as it performs. Its two Type-C ports can combine for up to 200 watts, and it can store 20,000 milliamp-hours of electricity. $90 at Amazon $90 at Anker

Here we have a seriously interesting top-shelf power bank at $40 off. Its 20,000 milliamp-hour storage is enough to charge plenty of laptops all the way, but it's the current capabilities that really impress. The pair of USB-C outlets are each enabled for up to 100-watt outputs, so you could actually power two MacBook Pros at once without sacrificing charge speed. It's also one of the rare few with a high-wattage USB-A output, where it can push 65 watts when connected via high-quality cable to a compatible device.

You'll find a $40 discount on the good-looking, gold-colored version of the battery pack itself, but there's another interesting component to this deal. The mated charging base can refill the power bank in just over an hour while continuing to provide plenty of power via its own 2 USB-C and 1 USB-A port. Opting for this package tacks on its own $40 cost, so you're essentially getting the base for free. However you slice it, this is an impressive all-in-one charging solution perfect for anybody who works outside their home.

Anker Nano Power Bank with foldable connector

Anker Nano Power Bank Tiny little buddy $20 $30 Save $10 The appropriately named Anker Nano Power Bank has more capacity than most phones, and a small enough body to fit in your pocket. The fold-out USB-C or Lightning connector makes it perfect for topping up your battery while actively using your device. $21 at Amazon (USB-C) $20 at Amazon (Lightning)

Imagine: You're carrying armloads of luggage an unfamiliar city and need to track down your hotel and check in, but only now realized that you forgot to plug your phone in during the flight you just disembarked, and its battery ran down. But you just so happened to invest in the version of Anker's Nano power bank series with a novel, folding connector, so you pop it on the bottom of your flagship device. Then you wait a few seconds for it to deliver a baseline charge, and boot up your phone to check a map or book a rideshare without unpacking anything or stringing wires from bag to bag.

That's the perfect example of the kind of utility this minuscule but extremely handy power bank offers. It's small enough you'll hardly notice it in a purse, bag, or even pocket, and it'll provide nearly any phone with a refill. There are even both USB-C and Lightning versions to choose from. What's more, its Power Delivery input port doubles as an output, so you can charge two devices if you need. While its 18-watt maximum per port doesn't enable much high-end fast charging, the Nano's convenience more than makes up for it.

Anker Prime 100W GaN Wall Charger

Anker Prime 100W GaN Wall Charger Charging convenience $54 $85 Save $31 One hundred watts. Three ports. One charger. This miniature wall wart delivers enough juice to run a laptop and refuel some of today's fastest-charging phones at the same time. But it weighs only as much as a midsize phone itself, and takes surprisingly little space. $54 at Amazon

I remember the first time I traded in a typical, bulky AC power converter for a sleek, Google-certified 45W USB-C charger for my Acer Switch Alpha 12 windows tablet. Instead of a big, heavy, fire-hazardous log with inflexible wires protruding from each end, I suddenly had a sleek, good-looking, reasonably small power brick that plugged straight into the wall, with prongs that folded inward for transport purposes. I was floored, wondering why nobody had made something like this a reality until now.

Seven years later, we know this 100-watt charger undeniably evolved from that first wave of USB-C Power Delivery chargers, but it bears little resemblance and can hardly be called a power brick. After all, there's nothing brick-like about it. It is a touch heavier than its 1.7×1.5×2.3-inch dimensions might have you believe at first glance, but it's still not really heavy, and that's just the dense, energy-efficient GaN transistors doing their job.

This three-port wall wart (with two Type-Cs and one A) is, thus far, the most refined evolution of what the USB PD standard set out to acheive: powering nearly every modern laptop and mobile device at or near its top charging speed, and sometimes two such devices at once. It's worth the $85 list price, so its current $55 cost makes it a steal.

Anker Nano Power Bank (10,000mAh)

Anker Nano Power Bank (Type-C) Value charge $35 $50 Save $15 While it looks tiny and a bit basic, this unconventional 10K member of the Anker Nano Power Bank family offers surprising versatility. Its 30-watt peak output makes short work of empty phone and tablet cells, and it has a fixed cable in addition to Type-A and C ports. $35 at Amazon

We typically don't recommend power banks that rely on non-removable cables, with the key word being rely. The fixed cable on this 10,000-milliamp-hour Anker Nano batery pack, though, only adds utility, since it's both particularly rugged and placed alongside a pair of alternative USB ports, the Type-C of which serves as a combination input/output. In other words, you'll never have to sweat over whether or not you remembered your phone cable, and if you need to power multiple devices at once, you have that option.

As its small size might tell you, it's not exactly an ultra-premium product. Instead, it sits more in the middle of the range, offering convenience and portability in the place of super-advanced current handling technologies and wireless transmission methods. We especially appreciate that Anker's moving away from the formerly bog-standard physical design of these power banks, now offering more candybar-like form factors that are easier to stash and less likely to break. At a $15 discount to $35, the 10K Anker Nano's ideal for any and all tablets and smartphones, plus most Chromebooks and a fair amount of full-on laptops.

Anker Nano Charging Station

Anker Nano Charging Station Share the love $46 $66 Save $20 Slimmer than a power strip, more useful than a simple wall wart, Anker's 67-watt charging station makes the perfect companion for workers who spend long hours in coffee shops or coworking spaces and need to keep things juiced up. $46 at Amazon $46 at Anker

Seats next to the coffee shop's power outlet are always prime real estate, but next time you can be a generous landowner to your neighbors by expanding the local electrical grid by one AC outlet and four USB ports. Its 67-watt maximum capacity refers only to the two Type-A and two Type-C ports, so anybody who needs to plug in an AC-powered device can still do so, two times over.

The impressive part of this one is how much utility's packed into such a small piece of hardware. The charger's body is as thin and rugged as anything we've seen, and the AC cable feels absolutely unwilling to break, despite its soft cover and conveniently flat, tangle-free, trip-resistant design. If you frequently work at different locations in public, it's hard to find a better power solution for your laptop and phone than this one.

Anker 523 Charger (Nano 3, 47W) Cheap and made for Apple $21 $30 Save $9 It may look incredibly basic, but under the hood, the Anker Nano 3 47W sports the advanced technology and competent engineering needed to keep some of today's best phones running full-tilt, and shares its 47-watt capacity between two ports. $21 at Amazon

It's no accident that the Nano 3 charger tops out at 47 watts. It's engineered specifically to accommodate anybody invested in Apple's ecosystem, and can push (for example) 27 watts to an iPhone and 20 watts to an iPad at the same time, maxing out each one's fast charging bandwidth without wasting any overhead. It can even charge a MacBook Pro, albeit not at full speed. It does, of course, support every other device can utilize 67 watts of USB-C Power Delivery or less, although its lack of PPS technology means it won't jive properly with methods like Samsung Super Fast Charging. Nonetheless, it's Anker's most compact high-output wall charger overall, and well worth a look for $21.

Anker USB Cable 3-Pack

Anker 333 USB Cable 3-Pack It's cheap cables, what more do you want? $18 $30 Save $12 You probably don't need three 10-foot charging cables, but everybody should have one. Instead of buying a three-pack of cables you might not use all of, get this trio that includes one of each of the three most useful sizes. $18 at Amazon

USB cables are pretty simple, but you want to get them from a company that doesn't cut corners. Anker's work great, capable of handling up to 100 watts and generally being device-agnostic. The worthwhile part of this 40%-off deal is that it comprises a 3.3-foot, 5-foot, and 10-foot cable, to handle all your varying charging needs. They're covered in durable braided nylon to ensure an especially long lifespan.

Leave the big one as a permanent long-distance tether while browsing social media from your bed. Stash the middle one in your car's console so even somebody in the back seat can use it easily. And keep the small on one on you, to accompany the Anker power bank you also picked up on sale.

Anker 518 USB-C to HDMI 2.1 Adapter

Anker USB-C to HDMI Adapter $20 $50 Save $30 While it looks like a simple adapter (and it really is), there's something special about the Anker 518. It can turn a compatible USB Type-C port into a full-on HDMI output capable of producing 4K video at 144 hertz. Unlike many others, it actually does this reliably. $20 at Amazon

The Anker 518 turns a USB video output signal into a female HDMI plug ready for a wired connection to a TV or projector. Stick with us here: first, you plug the male USB-C connector into the USB port on a device that supports DisplayPort Alt Mode over USB. Then, the adapter's wiring reroutes the DisplayPort signal pathways (while they masquerade as a USB cable) into the HDTV-adopted HDMI format. Now you have a full-featured video output on a tablet, laptop So why on Earth is it normally closer to $50 than $20, you might ask?

To begin, the DisplayPort side of things can easily push the considerable amount of bandwidth needed for 4K video at 144 hertz, using the DisplayPort 1.4 protocol alongside the baked-in DSC compression method. The physical USB layer has no issues transmitting that signal either. Slightly behind the times compared to those two, HDMI 2.1 only reached those heights beginning a few years ago, and adapters that support those peak throughput numbers consistently and without errors are vanishingly rare.

So rare, in fact, that even this one's not perfect: Some M1 and M2 MacBook users report needing a third-party firmware flash to enable flawless adapter performance. But, according to pretty reassuring numbers, this fix works consistently. If your tablet, laptop, or any other device supports DP over USB, this dongle can help you move that signal to one of today's cutting-edge smart TVs.

Why do people like Anker chargers so much?

Naturally, the aforementioned reliability has a lot to do with it. But the physical design of Anker's last couple waves of power banks and chargers remains refreshing, and really resonates with people who relish rounded corners, rather than cold, hard corners. There are some thoughtful feature inclusions we take special liking too, such as the 10K Nano power bank's combinatino of fixed and removable cable support. A similar level of appreciation goes toward Anker's three-sized package of 100-watt cables, which makes it easier for you to get what you need and minimize e-waste.

But effective technology still lies underneath all those external decisions. The 518 HDMI adapter makes a good example. Such a straightforward task might seem simple, but manufacturers worldwide struggle to force their devices into compatibility with it and various other common-yet-obscure standards throughout the consumer tech landscape. Coupled with effective approaches to a wide selection of manufacturer's fast charging methods and increasingly useful combinations of input and output ports, we'll continue to recommend Anker's products as long as their quality stays so high.