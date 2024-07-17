Amazon's Prime Day sales event is now underway, which means it's time to get some of the best deals of the year on some of our favorite tech products. And while the online retailer typically has sales throughout the year, we're seeing record-low pricing this time around, extending to some of the most popular product categories like smartphones, headphones, earbuds, Chromebooks, and more. Of course, even smaller items are on sale too, which means, if you've been searching for a new charger or power bank, chances are high that you can pick one up now for an absolute steal.

And while there's a literal sea of accessories out there, we recommend choosing one of the more well-known brands, like Anker. The brand is known to offer reliable and powerful products at an affordable price. With that said, you can now score some of the brand's best charging devices for some of the lowest prices we've seen, with Prime Day discounts knocking up to 51% off for a limited time.

Anker 736 Charger

If you've been looking for a charger that can really do it all, then Anker's 736 is the one for you. It comes in a compact size, and you'll also get plenty of charging power with up to 100W, which makes it perfect for laptops, tablets, smartphones, and more. Furthermore, this charger has three ports total, with two USB-C and one USB-A, so you can easily charge all your devices at once. While it typically comes with a retail price of $75, the charger can now be had for much less with a 43% discount that discounts it to its lowest yet at $43.

Anker 736 Charger (Nano II 100W) $43 $75 Save $32 The Anker 736 delivers where it counts most, with 100W of power, three USB ports, and a compact size that makes it great for travel. It can now be had for a stellar price during Prime Day. $43 at Amazon

Anker 511 Charger

The Anker 511 is for the person who wants the most compact charging solution available. This charger is small and also quite powerful, offering up to 20W, which is perfect for smartphones, tablets, and small accessories. There's even a foldable plug, so it's great for travel and can be purchased in various colors. Right now, this charger is only $10, which is nearly 29% off its original retail price.

Anker 511 Charger (Nano 3, 30W) $10 $14 Save $4 This is probably one of the smallest chargers you'll find on the market. But don't let that fool you into thinking that it doesn't pack lots of power. At 20W, you can easily charge smartphones, tablets, and small accessories. Best of all, it's now down to its lowest price for Prime Day. $10 at Amazon

Anker 713 Charger

If you like the compact size of the previous charger but need a little more power, the Anker 713 will be right up your alley. It's extremely tiny thanks to its overall shape and foldable plug, and more importantly, it also packs a whopping 45W charging capacity. This allows the charger to take on larger devices like laptops. Of course, smaller devices will also be compatible as well. Prime Day knocks 51% off this charger, so you'll definitely want to grab this one ASAP.

Anker 713 Charger $20 $40 Save $20 Another great charger option if you're looking to go with something that's ultra-compact. While it may be small, this model provides up to 45W of power, which means it can also charge laptops. Get it for an absolute steal during Prime Day. $20 at Amazon

Anker Prime Power Bank

This is one of the best power banks you can buy right now. The device offers tons of power, packing the upper limit of what you can take with you on a plane at 27,650mAh. It also features three ports for charging multiple devices, along with a small screen that indicates the device's charging status. But what really takes this power bank over the edge is its maximum charging speed, which comes in at 250W total. That means you can easily power any device without it breaking a sweat. And while the device might be a little on the pricey side for a power bank, it's worth every penny. Get it now for 33% off during Prime Day.

Anker Prime Power Bank (27,650mAh) $120 $180 Save $60 This is one of the best power banks that you can buy today. Not only does it offer lots of capacity, but it also features a display that can show you vital stats while charging. During Prime Day, you can grab this power bank for an excellent price, but be quick, as this deal won't last that much longer. $120 at Amazon

Anker MagGo Power Bank

If you're looking for a wireless power bank that can also act as a stand for your phone, the MagGo Power Bank is it. This device looks good, but it also provides lots of power, too, with 10,000mAh, which is more than enough to charge any phone at least twice. Furthermore, this power bank features Qi2 compatibility, which means, it will magnetically connect with compatible devices. There's even a digital display on the side that can show you the status of the power bank. But be quick, because this 30% discount won't last long.

Anker MagGo Power Bank $63 $90 Save $27 The Anker MagGo is a magnetic power bank that can easily attach to the back of compatible phones, making charging on the go a seamless experience. A small display lets you know how much power you have left, and the built-in kickstand provides an added perk when attached to your phone. Get this deal while you can because the savings are some of the best that we've seen. $63 at Amazon

As you can tell, there are plenty of great options to choose from during Anker's Prime Day sale. While these are just some of our favorites, there's also plenty more to choose from. Regardless of what you pick, do it quickly because there's only one more day of Prime Day. After that, these deals will be gone.