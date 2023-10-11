Amazon's October Prime Day Sale has been an exciting one to say the least, but there are still a few hours to go before it sunsets. While there have been some great Prime Day power bank deals and discounts on charging equipment, the deals available on Anker charging products have been some of the best we've seen this year.

Some of Anker's best chargers and accessories are discounted by as much as 58% at the moment, with a good mix of wall chargers, portable chargers, USB-C cables, and even power banks up for grabs. However, these deals are only around until the end of the day, so now's your last chance to take advantage of them before they're gone.

Best Prime Day Anker deals

Source: Anker Anker 765 USB-C Cable $15 $35 Save $20 If you've got a phone or device that supports fast charging protocols, then you'll need to have the right cable to take advantage of them. The Anker 765 USB-C cable supports PD3.1 technology, delivering charging speeds of up to 240W output for compatible devices. It also sports 480Mbps transfer speeds, to move large files and documents in seconds. $15 at Amazon

Anker Nano Power Bank $21 $30 Save $9 The Anker Nano 5,000mAh portable charger is a nifty little way to keep your phone going. Featuring a foldable USB-C connector, it plugs directly into your phone's USB-C port to deliver a quick boost when its running low. However, it also features an in/out USB-C port so you can plug devices in separately as well, and it does this all with support for up to 22.5W charging output. $21 at Amazon

Anker USB-C Car Charger $28 $40 Save $12 A fast charger you can use in your car? Yes, please! The Anker 535 USB-C car charger features three separate ports (2 USB-C, 1 USB-A) to charge multiple devices from your car's 12V DC plug. However, a single device can take advantage of PowerIQ 3.0 for up to 67W of output for fast, efficient charging. $28 at Amazon

Source: Amazon Anker 525 Charging Station $42 $66 Save $24 The Anker 525 Charging station has seven ports, four of which are fast charging, and a litany of protective features to charge your devices quickly and safely. This is an excellent accessory to have in the home office, offering multiple fast-charging ports for laptops, tablets, phones, and other devices. $42 at Amazon

Source: Amazon Anker Prime 6-in-1 Charging Station $77 $110 Save $33 Another crucial office accessory, the Anker Prime 6-in-1 USB-C charging station features two AC outlets, 2 USB-C ports, and 2 USB-A ports for full desk charging and power support. New GAN technology offers up to 140W of shared power output, and a real-time smart display monitors the power station for ensure safe and effective charging. $77 at Amazon

There's over 15 offers to check out on Anker charging gear right now, but the ones above offer the best value for your money. There are a few Apple-specific chargers and deals sprinkled in, but most of what is available is universal for Android products as well. You can find more of the available Android-compatible charger and accessory deals from Anker below.

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days ends tonight, meaning most of these deals will be gone by tomorrow. This is a good opportunity to upgrade your charging situation with new cables, power banks, and portable chargers at good prices