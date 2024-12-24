Your changes have been saved Anker 511 Charger and PowerPort III 65W charger bundle $25 $55 Save $30 This two-charger bundle is the perfect combination for anyone who's looking to upgrade. Right now, you can get both chargers for just $25. $25 at Best Buy

This Anker charging bundle is going to be the perfect choice if you're looking to upgrade your current chargers on a budget. Not only do you get a 3-port 65W charger that's perfect for all devices, but you're also getting a smaller 30W GaN charger as well. Perhaps the best part is that you can get both of these chargers right now for just $25, which is 54% off of the total retail price.

What's great about this Anker charger bundle?

It's hard to get excited about chargers, but they play an important part when it comes to keeping the devices we use every day, alive and working. While chargers that come with a device are good, there's always better, with the option of having more ports, and more power.

When you combine these two elements, you get the Anker PowerPort III 65W charger. This device has two USB-C and one USB-A port and can top up at a maximum of 65W. The multiple ports are important, especially if you're looking to charge multiple devices at once.

The 65W power limit is also important as well, because that means this charger is capable of charging pretty much anything on the market. From smartphones, tablets, to laptops — this charger can do it all.

Of course, this is just one part of this package, as you also get an Anker 30W GaN charger as well. This charger is compact and features a single USB-C port that's great for power phones, tablets and some laptops.

Both chargers will feature Anker's safety technologies in order to ensure that your devices are not going to suffer any damage while charging or from power spikes or dips from the outlet. If you're looking to pick up some chargers, we think this bundle for $25 is a great option.

But if you're still on the fence and want some more options, you can always check out some of our favorite charger recommendations as well.