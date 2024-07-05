There are lots of great chargers on the market right now, and while it's easy to stay on top of things at home or in the office, sometimes, it's a good idea to grab a good charger for the car, just in case you're mobile and need to charge more than just your smartphone. With that said, we have to go with Anker here, as the brand provides an assortment of great options that not only perform well but are also priced well too.

And if you weren't looking to spend a lot of money on a car charger but wanted one that can literally do it all, then this Anker 167.5W charger is going to be it. For a limited time, you can save 20% off its original retail price, bringing it down to its lowest price yet.

What's great about this Anker car charger?

Source: Anker

It can be hard to get excited about a car charger, but believe me, this is one of those products that can really provide a life-changing experience, if keeping all your devices topped up is a huge priority. This Anker car charger provides a whopping total power output of 167.5W, which is a fantastic number, and more than enough to power all your current devices.

This car charger has three ports in total, with two USB-C and one USB-A. The primary USB-C port delivers 100W, while the secondary one delivers 45W. The USB-A port is limited to 22.5W, which is great for iPhones and smaller accessories. As you can tell from the photo, this charger is also extremely compact, which means, if you need to take it with you for some reason, it's easy to carry around.

And best of all, since this is an Anker product, you're going to get excellent support, with this device offering an 18-month warranty to cover any kind of issues you may experience. As far as what's included, you're getting the charger, a USB-C to USB-C cable, and a welcome guide. And while the 20% discount might not seem all that steep, this is the lowest price we've seen for this product, so get it a while you can.