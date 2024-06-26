Anker Charging Station $46 $60 Save $14 You'll never run out of ports with this Anker 9-in-1 charging station that's now down to its lowest price ever for a limited time. $46 at Amazon

Devices are becoming more demanding in 2024, so it's important to have a charger or charging station that can keep up. And if you don't, now is going to be a great time to grab one, because this Anker charging station is the perfect solution, capable of handling anything you can throw at it.

The Anker charging station comes with an assortment of ports, can charge up to 100W using USB, and is now down to its lowest price ever. So take advantage of this limited-time deal while you still can, because at this price, it won't last long.

What's great about this Anker charging station?

Source: Anker

Anker wasn't kidding when it called this the "ultimate power strip." Not only does it offer plenty of power, but it also comes packed with lots of ports. As far as what you're getting, this charging station comes with four USB-C ports, two USB-A, and three AC outlets. When it comes to maximum charging power, the USB-C ports can supply up to 100W, which is more than enough for devices like laptops, smartphones, and tablets.

A nice touch to this charging station is that it has a flat plug that provides a flush connection when connected to a wall. Furthermore, Anker provides an 18-month warranty for this device, which means, if you have any problems, you can always reach out to the brand for support. In addition, just in case something does go drastically wrong, the brand also provides a $200,000 connected equipment warranty to protect your devices.

And perhaps the best part of this charging station is that it doesn't cost a lot of money, coming in with a recently discounted price of just $45.99. But this price won't last long, so be sure to grab it while you can, or, if you're feeling lucky, you can always wait it out until Prime Day to see if it will drop even lower.