There's no better way to consolidate your charging situation than picking up a multi-port station. While there are a lot of different options, Anker makes some of the best accessories on the market, offering a wide variety of reliable and affordable products. So, if you're someone that owns a smartphone, tablet, laptop, and other accessories, and wants a device to charge them all, then this MagGo charging station is going to be for you.

The MagGo charging station offers eight ports, making it ultra-convenient to get all your device plugged in and charged. Furthermore, it's now being offered a discount that knocks 30% off its normal retail price, coming in at just $69.99 for a limited time.

What's great about the Anker MagGo charging station?

With a product like this, you really have to talk about charging ports, because in today's world, you can really never have enough. Luckily, this MagGo charging station delivers eight different charging solutions, with three AC outlets, two USB-C and two USB-A on the rear, and one magnetic Qi 2 charging pad on the front.

As you can imagine, this shape isn't just made to look good, but it also keeps things ultra-compact, and minimizes the clutter you might see from the cables you plug in. In addition, the USB-C charging port is capable of supplying devices with up to 67W, which means it's great for larger and more power-hungry devices like laptops and tablets.

In addition to all of the above, you can feel confident using the Anker MagGo charging station with its AI-driven charging technology that delivers optimal results, along with its impressive support thanks to a 24-month warranty. Furthermore, it also includes up to $200,000 in connected equipment warranty for the lifetime of the product. So grab this charging station for an awesome price while you can, because at this price, the deal won't last long.