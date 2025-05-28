Anker 150W 747 GaN Charger The Anker 747 charger is one of the best available. It delivers up to 150W of power and offers great versatility with three USB ports. It comes with a 24-month warranty and is now 45% off, falling to just $60 for a limited time.

Chargers are an essential part of most people's lives nowadays, which means having one that can perform beyond your expectations is important. While there are plenty of great brands to choose from if you're in the market for something new, Anker is going to be one of the better brands, delivering a variety of charging accessories that really deliver a lot of bang for your buck.

With that said, the Anker 747 charger is now on sale, coming in well below its usual retail price of $110. For a limited time, you can score the charger for 45% off, dropping it down to its best price of just $60. Not only are you getting tons of power here with up to 150W, but if also comes with four USB ports, and also has a 24-month warranty as well.

What's great about the Anker 747 charger?

Source: Anker

This is the charger to go with if you're looking to cover pretty much any situation that could come up. As mentioned before, you get up to 150W of power for the four ports, with a maximum of 100W if you're using just one. This is great if you're looking to charge multiple devices at once, or just need to get lots of power to one device.

As far as supported devices, you can charge pretty much anything with a USB port, since this charger offers three USB-C and one USB-A port. And the best part is that this charger isn't all that large, which means it's easy to take with you wherever you need to go. You also get a 24-month warranty as well, just in case you need to get some support from Anker.

Overall, not a bad deal considering all that you're getting. This charger is packed with power, reliable, and down to its best price. Get it now with this fantastic discount while you can. Or if you're not quite sold and want to check out some other chargers, here are some other ones that we recommend.