Source: Anker Anker 737 Power Bank $100 $150 Save $50 The 737 Power Bank from Anker is a massive portable charger that has three ports and supports 140W output. Its 24,000mAh battery is capable of recharging a smartphone up to five times, or a small laptop once. $100 at Amazon

OK, Black Friday weekend is wrapping up, and if you're anything like us you've purchased a new gadget or two (or five). Wondering how you're supposed to keep them all charged? Well, we might just have a solution for you: Anker's 737 Power Bank features enough ports and output capacity to charge up to three devices at the same time. It's also sleek-looking and portable, and right now it's $50 off for Cyber Monday.

Why you should buy the Anker 737 Power Bank

If you've spent any amount of time traveling with portable electronics over the past decade, chances are you've acquired one, if not several, battery packs. Maybe you have an old Mophie, or one of the little cylindrical lipstick ones you see in checkout lines at grocery stores everywhere. But not all battery packs are created equal, and if you don't have a newer model that's got the capacity and output to quickly charge your phone over and over (and over) again, you are long overdue an upgrade.

The 737 features a 24,000mAh capacity, which Anker says is capable of completely recharging (that's from 0% to 100%) a Galaxy S22 over four times, an iPhone 13 just about five times, or a MacBook Air once. There are two USB-C ports, one USB-A port, and it supports Power Delivery 3.1. That means you can both recharge the 737 itself very quickly, and also fast-charge your favorite (compatible) device. Anker reports it's able to take a completely dead MacBook Pro 16" to 50% battery in just 40 minutes.

The charger measures just 6 inches long, and it weighs less than one and a half pounds, making it extremely portable. On the outside you get a super handy LCD that shows you how much power is being directed towards each port, charge time remaining, and what battery capacity the charger has left. The entire thing is protected by Anker's ActiveShield tech, which regularly monitors the 737's temperature, and it comes with a 24-month warranty.

Even if you don't travel, this portable charger could be the perfect backup plan for when the power goes out. I know I've had similar, extra large battery packs bail me out of some tight spots. Just remember this is a Cyber Monday deal, so be sure to take advantage of it while you still can.