A power bank can be a lifesaver, offering tons of extra hours of device use when you're not able to get to an outlet. While there are a wide variety of different options out there, so it's important to choose one that's going to exceed your needs. You never know how long you'll be without access to a wall outlet, and having a reliable power bank can make all the difference.

With that said, we've managed to find this excellent deal on this Anker 737 power bank that offers lots of power and comes in priced well below its original retail price. For a limited time, you can score 40% off this power bank, dropping the price down to just $90. So if you've been looking, now's going to be the perfect time to shop.

What's great about the Anker 737 power bank?

If you're looking for a power bank that can do it all, then Anker's 737 is going to be the one for you. Not only do you get a monstrous battery capacity that comes in at 24,000mAh, but you also get impressive charging speeds that max out at 140W. This means you can charge up pretty much anything you'd like, from laptops to tablets, and even smaller devices like smartphones and other accessories.

The power bank comes with two USB-C and one USB-A port, and all three can be used at the same time to charge up all your devices. What's really great about this power bank is that it has a small display on the front that can show you the status of the battery and its charging behavior. This will provide a better understanding of how devices are interacting with the power bank, and can also give insight on the battery status if you're going to use it over a long day.

Another worthwhile thing to note is that this power bank complies with FAA regulations, which means you can take it with you on trips if you need it. And since it's an Anker product, you'll get the usual safety features like ActiveShield that will keep you and your devices secure when charging. If all of that wasn't enough, the power bank also comes with a 24-month warranty, just in case you have any issues, you can always reach out to the brand for support.

With that said, you won't find a better deal on this power bank, as this 40% discount drops it down to its lowest price we've seen. And since you're going through Amazon, you know you'll be getting quick shipping and easy returns too.