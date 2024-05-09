Anker 736 Charger (Nano II 100W) $43 $75 Save $32 The Anker 736 Nano II charger boasts 3 USB ports and a whopping 100W of power, enough to juice up your laptop, phone, tablet, and more all at once. Don't miss out on the limited-time deal that slashes 43% off the regular price. This is the perfect chance to ditch the cable clutter while keeping all your devices charged up. $43 at Amazon

Buying a powerful charger might not be the most exciting or romantic gift, but it's a smart choice when you've got cables all over and lots of devices that need charging. Anker is currently making it an even better deal by slashing the price of the Anker 736 Nano II wall charger by 43%.

Anker's 100W GaN charger is currently on sale on Amazon for Prime members only at $43 (originally $75). This deal might not be the absolute lowest price ever (which was $40.99), but it's pretty darn close. Don't miss out on this chance to tame the cable clutter and keep your devices juiced up.

Why you should buy the Anker 736 Nano II charger

The Anker 736 is a real multitasker with two USB-C ports and one USB-A port, letting you charge your smartphone, earbuds, and laptop all at once. It can pump out a hefty 100W charge through its USB-C ports, making it perfect for powering up high-demand devices like laptops. It uses Anker's second-gen gallium nitride (GaN) technology, which means it delivers more power in a smaller package and stays cooler than older silicon-based chargers.

Anker says the charger is 34% smaller than Apple’s 96W option but packs a similar punch, plus it has two extra ports. This means fewer devices to lug around to keep all of them charged. It’s also versatile, offering fast charging that works with many devices thanks to USB Power Delivery 3.0 PPS and Quick Charge 3.0 support. Plus, you get an 18-month warranty.

Even if you're not a Prime member, you can still snag a 20% discount on the Anker 736 Nano II charger. So if you're in the market for a charger that can handle everything, now's your chance to pick up this Anker model before the deal runs out.