Anker 736 Charger (Nano II 100W) $40 $75 Save $35 The only charger you'll ever need is now just $40, thanks to a steep 47% discount from Amazon. $40 at Amazon

There's really no limit to the number of chargers that you can find online through retailers like Amazon and Best Buy. But if you're looking to go with something reliable and affordable, we think choosing something from Anker is going to be a safe bet. Not only that, but the brand has been in the business of making accessories for quite some time, and even makes some of the best chargers on the market right now.

For the most part, you really can't go wrong with Anker, but if there's one I'd recommend, it's the Anker 736 (Nano II). This charger really does it all and does so in a compact and light package. It can output up to 100W, and also offers three USB ports, which means you can charge multiple products at once. Best of all, it's now on sale for a great price, with a discount that knocks nearly half off, dropping it to just $40.

What's great about this Anker charger?

Source: Anker

As far as performance goes, you can charge pretty much anything that can accept power via USB. That means smartphones, tablets, earbuds, small accessories, and even laptops are all fair game. You're going to see the fastest charging speeds using just one USB-C port, with up to 100W.

But if you want to use multiple ports at once, that's not going to be an issue either. You're just going to get slower charging speeds depending on how many ports are in use at one time. Thankfully, with two USB-C ports and one USB-A port, it's at least an option, just in case you need to charge all your devices at once.

While the charging tech here is good, the safety tech is also important. And since this is an Anker product, you're going to get a variety that are meant to protect you and your devices when charging. Of course, if you ever run into any issues with the charger, the brand does offer an 18-month warranty so you can contact its support channels to get help.

So whether you need something for your home, office, or just need a charger for travel, the Anker 736 is going to be a great option, especially at its newly discounted price that sits at just $40.