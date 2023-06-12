Source: Anker Anker 735 Charger Apply on-screen coupon This 65W charger may be small, but it packs a serious punch. This Amazon bestseller is built to charge up to three devices quickly and simultaneously with its two USB-C ports for your laptop and tablet and a USB-A port for either your phone or your earbud case. For a limited time, you can grab it for $11 off thanks to a flat price cut and a 15% clippable coupon. $45 at Amazon

Now that many manufacturers are no longer supplying chargers with new devices, the onus is on you to put together the most efficient charging set-up. Of course, apart from securing a sturdy charging cable, you'd also want an accompanying power adapter that can juice up your gadgets as quickly as possible, so you won't have to wait by an outlet for longer than you have to. Anker produces some of the best phone chargers out there, and this deal on the Anker USB 735 Nano II 65W nets you a versatile charger that can quickly power up your phone, tablet, and notebook for only $39 with the help of an on-screen coupon.

Why the Anker 735 Nano II charger is worth buying

The Anker 735 Nano II 65W Charger is designed to accommodate most — if not all — gadgets in your tech collection. It comes equipped with three charging ports: two USB-C ports for your more power-hungry electronics like laptops and tablets and a USB-A port for gadgets that are not as demanding, like smartphones and smartwatches.

If you wish to enjoy the full extent of its 65W max charging output, you can use the Anker 735 to fuel a single power-hungry device. It can cater to a slew of flagship Chromebooks and laptops at top speed, including the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 and Lenovo's ThinkPad series. Otherwise, you always have the option to use up all three built-in ports, and it will automatically divvy up the power across the connected devices. If three devices are connected, the top USB-C port gets 40W while the remaining two ports will get 12W each.

Unlike most wall chargers that are bulky and too heavy for power outlets, the Anker 735 is the complete opposite, clocking at less than three inches and 4.9 ounces. It's all thanks to the GaN II technology that makes it incredibly portable without compromising performance. It's also compliant with the latest IEC 62368-1 safety standard, so you shouldn't have to worry about your devices incurring any damage from overvoltage or overheating.

The Anker 735 has also built quite a stellar reputation for being one of Amazon's bestselling tablet chargers. It's already been vetted by thousands of people, and now you can join its fan base at a much more accessible price point. With it being only $39 a pop, you can buy two (or even three) without your wallet making a fuss. Just remember that you'll need to click that checkbox next to the 15% coupon to apply it to your cart, which will show that $39 price when you go to checkout.