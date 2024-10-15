Take 46% off Anker 735 Charger $30 $56 Save $26 The Anker 735 charger delivers when it comes to power and ports. Not only do you get up to 65W of power, which is great for laptops, tablets, and smartphones, but it also has three ports, which means you can charge all your devices at once. Right now, grab this Anker 735 charger for just $30. $30 at Amazon

This is the charger you need if you're looking for plenty of ports, lots of power at an affordable price. The Anker 735 charger is a trusty accessory to have in your bag as it can charge a variety of different products, like laptops, smartphones, tablets, and more. For a limited time, you can grab this charger at a steep discount, with a recent promotion from Amazon that knocks 46% off, dropping it down to its lowest price of just $30. So get it while you can because this is a deal you don't want to miss.

What's great about the Anker 735 charger?

Source: Anker

If you're tired of having cable clutter in your home or office, this is the charger for you. Despite its compact size, the Anker 735 charger provides lots of power and ports, making it extremely versatile. The charger has a total of three USB ports, with two USB-C and one USB-A port. In total, it can provide up to 65W of power, which is enough to power pretty much any device out there like laptops, tablets, smartphones and more.

Despite all of this, it's small enough to throw into a bag, which is great if you need something powerful when you're on the road. Of course, Anker also packs some excellent charging technology in this device with GaN, PowerIQ, and ActiveShield. Furthermore, you're also going to get peace of mind here with the brand providing 18 months of warranty should anything go wrong.

In addition to the above, what makes this charger great is that it's now down to a price that you just can't refuse at 46% off. And be sure to pick up some quality USB cables because you won't be able to take advantage of the lightning quick charging speeds unless you have some.